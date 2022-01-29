Britney Spears, investigated for an alleged assault on a domestic worker | People

Police are investigating singer Britney Spears, 39, for misdemeanor assault after an employee at her house alleged that the singer had beaten her, authorities in Ventura County, California, reported on Thursday. local media. Mathew Rosengart, the artist’s lawyer since last July, has explained that the dispute occurred over a mobile phone, without offering many more details. Speaking to local media, Rosengart denied that Spears hit the employee. “Anyone can make an accusation like that, but this should have been shelved immediately,” he argued.

More information

The incident occurred on Monday around 10:25 local time at the singer’s home in Thousand Oaks, located in Ventura County and about 60 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles, as reported by the spokesman for the sheriff’s office, Capt. Eric Buschow. The employee, whose identity is unknown, claims that Spears “hit” her during the altercation, although no one was injured.

Police hope to wrap up their investigation this week and forward their findings to the Ventura County District Attorney’s office, which will have to determine whether Spears should be charged with misdemeanor assault.

Rosengart is a lawyer who has handled cases involving celebrities such as Sean Penn and Steven Spielberg and whom Spears hired a month ago to lead the legal dispute with her father, Jamie Spears, who has served as the singer’s legal guardian since 2008 and controls all aspects of your life. Although the measure was temporary at the beginning, it has been maintained for 13 years in which the artist has acted, published albums and starred in a millionaire show in Las Vegas between 2013 and 2017. A few days ago, the father agreed to stop acting as legal guardian of the artist, although it is unknown when and under what conditions this stage will end.

The open conflict between the singer and her father generated a movement in social networks in support of what was one of the most popular American artists of the late nineties. The slogan “#FreeBritney” (“Freedom for Britney”) gained momentum this year, after the premiere of the documentary framing britneyproduced by New York Times and that reviews the most controversial and harsh aspects of the artist’s career.