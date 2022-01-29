Britney Spears’ father agrees to leave the pop star’s legal guardianship: “A great victory for Britney”

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Jamie Spears and Britney Spears

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Jamie Spears has been her daughter’s guardian since 2008.

Jamie Spears will leave legal guardianship of her daughter, Britney Spears, ending the legal battle waged by the pop star.

“We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his attorney have admitted in a statement that he must leave his post,” said Mr. Spears’s attorney. Britney SpearsMathew Rosengart, in a statement.

Spears, who has controlled her daughter’s affairs since she suffered a health problem in 2008, agreed to step down in a court document filed Thursday.

Britney Spears, 39, had spent months trying to get her father to stop having anything to do with her affairs. Her petition was to be heard in a Los Angeles court at the end of September.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker