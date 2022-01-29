Britney Spears’ father agrees to leave the pop star’s legal guardianship: “A great victory for Britney”

Drafting

12 August 2021

image source, Getty Images Caption, Jamie Spears has been her daughter’s guardian since 2008.

Jamie Spears will leave legal guardianship of her daughter, Britney Spears, ending the legal battle waged by the pop star.

“We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his attorney have admitted in a statement that he must leave his post,” said Mr. Spears’s attorney. Britney SpearsMathew Rosengart, in a statement.

Spears, who has controlled her daughter’s affairs since she suffered a health problem in 2008, agreed to step down in a court document filed Thursday.

Britney Spears, 39, had spent months trying to get her father to stop having anything to do with her affairs. Her petition was to be heard in a Los Angeles court at the end of September.

Rosengart called the decision “a huge victory for Britney Spears and another step toward justice.”

In the court document filed by Jamie Spears’ lawyer, it is ensured that although there are no reasons to withdraw the guardianship, Britney’s father “does not believe that a public battle for guardianship serves the interests of his daughter”.

“Mr. Spears wants to work with the court and with his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new guardian,” the legal document adds.

The document does not say when Jamie Spears will leave the custody and management of her daughter’s properties, valued at US$60 million, and assures that there is no reason to withdraw it immediately.

image source, IMDB/Getty Images

But he adds: “Although Mr. Spears is the relentless target of unwarranted attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his role as guardian is in his daughter’s best interests.”

Britney Spears, 39, remains under the guardianship of a personal guardian, Jodi Montgomery, who handles her personal and medical affairs. It has never been revealed what mental problem the singer has that prevents her from taking care of her own affairs.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The legal battle raised great sympathy towards the singer with the slogan #FreeBritney (Free Britney or Free Britney)

In June, before the court, the singer very emotionally demanded the end of the guardianship ordered by a judge 13 years ago, since she considers it abusive and humiliating, and accused her father of having ruined her life.

Britney Spears has not acted since 2018 and said that she will not return to the stage while her father continues to control her career.

The legal document presented this Thursday affirms that Jamie Spears has always sought the best for her daughter and that she never forced her to do anything.

“As she herself has admitted, Mrs. Spears is strong and fights for what she wants. Mr. Spears has tried everything possible to fulfill Mrs. Spears’s wishes, whether in her personal, family or professional life, while at the same time once fulfilled his duties and obligations as guardian, protecting her from those who sought to take advantage of her,” the document says.