Britney Spears, excited after buying her first iPad at 39

As she continues her legal battle to end the guardianship that her father has exercised over her for the past 13 years, Britney Spears celebrated the purchase of her first iPad, at the age of 39. The singer shared the news with great emotion with her more than 33 million followers on Instagram

“Ok guys, good news: today I bought my first iPad […] I’m so excited!” Spears said in a video she shared on social media. “This is a special day. I’ve always had a little phone, but now I have this iPad in my hands, and I feel like my life is changing as we speak, and I’m so excited.”, he continued.

“My life seems different with an iPad…never had one before!!!!”, wrote in the description of the video.

Britney Spears and the legal fight to end her father’s guardianship

At the end of June, the singer appeared before a judge to reiterate her desire to get rid of the legal guardianship that her father still exercises over her personal and professional life. According to Britney’s testimony, His father has controlled every aspect of his life, from his money and diet to his sex life.

Recently, through his lawyer, Britney Spears has filed a petition to replace her father, Jamie Spears, as guardian of her estate. The singer’s attorney, Matthew Rosengart, asked a Los Angeles court to appoint a new protector to oversee Britney’s finances.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny will consider the motion to remove and replace Jamie Spears on September 29.

Judge denies Britney Spears’ request to speed up hearing

In the past week, the singer’s lawyer filed a request for the September 29 hearing to be brought forward; however, this morning, Variety reported that the request was rejected., so the court date is still scheduled for the end of next month. According to the American media, the document was signed by Judge Brenda Penny.