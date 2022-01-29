Britney Spears does not want to return to music: “I’m terrified of people and the industry!”

Using her Instagram, Britney Spears shed some light on her artistic present and recognized that she still does not feel ready to make music again, after being 13 years under the tutelage of her father, who took control of her personal affairs and business.

The Princess of Pop, now 40 years old and who a month ago was finally freed from her father’s legal control over her finances and decisions, explained in a lengthy post on social media that next year she wanted to push herself “a little harder.” and do things that scare me, but not too much”.

Photo: Reuters

“I chose the false denial approach, ‘everything is fine,’ because I didn’t want to cause conflict. It was nice, fake and absolutely screaming on the inside,” she wrote. what I’ve been through, I’m terrified of the people and the industry!” said the singer.

In that sense, he pointed out that “not making my music anymore is my way of saying ‘fuck off’ in a certain sense, when in reality it only benefits my family by ignoring my real work. It is as if, subconsciously, I had let them win.”

“I am here to remind my elegant white family that I have not forgotten what they did to me, nor will I ever forget it,” Spears said. “Honestly, my family embarrassed me and hurt me deeply.”