Britney Spears calls Jaime Lynn ‘scum’ (again) on Instagram

as you pointed out britney, the book was published just two months after she was released from a controversial conservatorship that had controlled her personal, medical and financial affairs for nearly 14 years. With the help of the lawyer Mathew S. Rosengart, finally disbanded in November.

“My entire family, including you, is saying they didn’t know,” Spears’ post claimed. “Mine!”. The singer has previously criticized members of her family, including her father. Jamie, his mother lynne And his brother Brian Spears, for her role in the restrictive legal arrangement that she has called “abusive.”

The post was joined by a panel of media personalities, including Adrienne Bailon-Haughton from The Real, criticizing Jamie Lynn for detailing private moments in Britney’s life in her memoirs and in a succession of press appearances to promote them.

“But what these women are saying here is pretty clear! I’m a little surprised that more people, like these soul sisters and not real ones, are telling it like it is! Congratulations best sellers…! Nothing surprises me!” the Grammy winner added in the text.