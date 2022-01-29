Bradley Cooper was about to retire from acting: director of “Licorice Pizza” prevented it | TV and Show

The actor told how “Licorice Pizza”, the film where the American filmmaker directs him, these days in the running for the 2022 Oscar, re-enchanted him with the job.

Bradley Cooper confessed that he was very close to leaving the action, and that he was the director Paul Thomas Anderson who convinced him to give up his idea.

“The reason why I did not stop acting is Paul Thomas Anderson,” explained the artist in the special “Actors on Actors” of Variety magazine, in dialogue with the actor Mahershala Ali and in allusion to the filmmaker who now directs him in “Licorize Pizza”, in the race for the 2022 Oscar.

Cooper was referring to the filmography of the American, where he highlighted the inspiration that awoke in him “Punch-Drunk Love”.

“When he called me to maybe be at Licorize Pizza, I was going to do anything (to be there). When filming started, I spent three and a half weeks with Paul. I watched all the camera tests. He was teaching me all about lenses, things I never knew. It was incredible,” he said.

“I thought, ‘oh, I guess I’m still the guy who wants to be in the group,’ because I had no intention of acting on anything other than what I’ve been writing,” he explained.

“Fortunately, it ended up being an amazing experience. And it was very interesting for me to play the character, Stanton Carlisle, who is a boy who was traumatized as a child, and who lacks a parental basis, a basis for love, intimacy, real connection, and who only survives on gratification and a desperate need to find out who he is.” said about his character.

About his recent experience, he added that the directors he admired did not hire him “because they had already made a decision about whether or not you were right about something”.

Steven Spielberg tried to cast him in the biopic “Master” about Broadway composer Leonard Bernstein. “He had just worked on ‘A Star Is Born,’ and I said, ‘Listen, all I want to do is write and direct movies,’” he recalled.

“I always felt like I could play a director, but can I research the material and see if I can write it and direct it? Would you let me do that?’”, asked the famous director, who to his surprise accepted the request.

This is how he took charge of “Master”, a film that will be his continuation as director after “A Star Is Born”, where Cooper himself will play Bernstein.