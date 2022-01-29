Bitcoin Back to $37,000 Level Amid Warnings BTC Price ‘Needs to Go Down’

Bitcoin (BTC) broke through the $37,000 level at the open on Wall Street Jan 28 as traders watched and awaited a further test of resistance.

BTC/USD 1-hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

BTC Evades Major Stress Test

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed the BTC/USD pair taking shape again after falling as low as $36,175 on Bitstamp a few hours ago.

As part of the limited range behavior, hopes remained high that the momentum would continue to challenge resistance levels closer to $40,000, whether the end result was a further correction or not.

“The bearish scenario looks more likely, which is exactly why I think we will see a surprising move”, He said popular Crypto trader Ed as part of the immediate outlook commentary.

“Only after a convincing recovery of the $40,000 level will I be fully bullish.”

The trader and analyst Anbessa reiterated the previous demands of $38,500 to proclaim that the corrective phase is complete for Bitcoin.

As Cointelegraph previously reported, low funding rates are being combined with an improved image in derivatives markets, which could ultimately lead to a timely push higher.

#BTC has re-entered the $28000-$38000 consolidation range BTC last consolidated in this range in Q1 and Q2 of 2021 Naturally, on this latest recovery, the Range High (red) will be the main resistance to beat to confirm further upside$BTC #crypto #bitcoin pic.twitter.com/aojF2Zcm0y — Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) January 25, 2022

BTC has re-entered the $28,000-$38,000 consolidation range BTC last consolidated in this range in the first and second quarters of 2021 Naturally, in this latest rally, the range high (red) will be the main resistance to beat to confirm a further uptrend.

On Jan. 24, Rekt Capital highlighted Bitcoin’s recovery area to rekindle optimism on longer weekly timeframes. As reported, this would come in the form of $39,600 as the weekly closing price.

“A Similar Atmosphere” in early 2018

Crypto Ed, however, was not alone in his hunch about a possible new crash.

Despite taking liquidity during its brief drop below $33,000 earlier in the week, Bitcoin has not convinced everyone that the bottom is really done.

When discussing the subject, Twitter analyst TXMC Trades concluded that the BTC/USD pair “still needs to come down” from the current spot price. History, it seems, supports the theory.

“It seems wrong that BTC would bleed straight off the all-time high without a relief rally, only to have the reversal come early without properly testing the range low,” argument.

“An atmosphere similar to that of April 2018, where the bounce from $6,000 was explicit, but eventually collapsed. Just an intuition.”

However, TXMC he pointed that the $33,000 bounce had liquidated more short positions than at any time since Bitcoin’s $69,000 all-time high last November, citing data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode.

Annotated chart of Bitcoin futures short position liquidations. Source: TXMC Trades/Twitter

