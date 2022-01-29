Billie Eilish releases her new album Happier Than Ever

In an Instagram post that in less than 15 minutes exceeded one and a half million likes, Billie Eilish confirmed that she will release her second album Happier Than Ever on July 30.

“This is my favorite thing I’ve ever created and I’m super excited, nervous and eager for you guys to hear it. I can’t even tell you (how good it is),” she wrote on social media.

“I have never felt as much love for a project as I do for this one. I hope you feel the same way I feel. By the way, there will also be a new song this Thursday at 9am.”

Several fans of the 19-year-old shared images of billboards with the title of the album and the release date on networks. Such advertisements have begun to appear in cities around the world.

This early follow-up to her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? comes a day after Eilish posted a 15-second clip of the title track from this new plate, in which she is heard singing: “ When I’m away from you / I’m happier than ever”.

In the video, the singer-songwriter is seen sitting in a chair with her back to the camera before turning to face the screen. In a preview image of herself, she wrote, “Things are going well.”

Eilish recently explained how the downtime provided by the coronavirus pandemic has allowed her to get back into the studio.

“I don’t think I would have made the same album, or even the album, if it wasn’t for Covid,” he told host Stephen Colbert on his talk show.

“That doesn’t mean the album is about Covid at all, it’s just that when things are different in your life, you are different. That’s how it is.”

The singer also suggested in February that up to 16 songs could appear on her second studio plate.