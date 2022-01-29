Billie Eilish premieres 15 seconds of Happier than ever | Music

billie eilish He warned a few days ago that there were new things on the way and it hasn’t taken long to put a name and surname on them. Through her official profiles on social networks, the singer has confirmed happier than ever as his new and imminent song.

The American has presented a brief advance of 15 seconds in which her unmistakable voice can be heard over a guitar melody: “When I’m away from you, I’m happier than ever”. It seems that the premiere of this song is closer than we might think judging by the video that accompanies this preview.

In it, Billie Eilish appears sitting on a single sofa while the chords of her song play until she turns and looks at the camera showing us that her new platinum blonde look fits her like a glove.

At the moment it is unknown if Happier than ever will be the first song that advances the second and long-awaited new studio album of the Californian after the boom that it supposed When we all fall asleep, where do we go?

We already knew about the existence of Happier than ever thanks to the documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a LittleBlurry since in one of its scenes Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas could be seen talking about the concept of the song: “I thought that the song at whole thing was more than anything specific about what they did, and that you’re not happy to be with them. You can’t even explain it: Wish I could explain it better / Wish it wasn’t true.”

Billie Eilish continues to finalize the details of her next musical project. Since her record debut, the singer has released several songs (Everything I Wanted, My Future, Therefore I am, No time to die and You are going to forget) but we will have to wait to find out if they will be part of this new work.

She herself confirmed at the time that there would be 16 songs that would be part of this long-awaited album. Their title is still unknown and we will have to keep waiting to see if it is 16 songs or if there will be remixes or intros as is usual in some studio projects in recent times.

A studio album with which she confessed that she was finding herself delighted: “It is exactly how I want it. There is not a song or a part of the song that I would like it to be in one way or another, I would like it to be as it already is” explained the artist.