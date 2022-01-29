Billie Eilish is accused of copying Beyoncé’s music video

Beyoncé is a world-renowned American singer, songwriter, actress, model, fashion designer, philanthropist, and businesswoman. The singer rose to fame in the late 1990s as the lead vocalist for the R&B girl group “Destiny’s Child” and also made her film debut in 2002. Her solo career came with her debut album “Dangerously in Love.” in 2003 which established her as a solo artist worldwide as she sold 11 million copies, won five Grammy Awards and had the number one singles on the Billboard Hot 100, “Crazy in Love” and “Baby Boy”. This makes it clear that Beyonce brings with it a long career of years, the opposite of that of billie eilish who started recently.

For her part, Billie Eilish is an American singer-songwriter who gained fame as an artist when she was only 13 years old, for the single “Ocean Eyes” which was published in 2015 on “SoundCloud” and was released with a music video on YouTube. in 2016. This video went viral and the name of Billie became known throughout the country. However, world fame would come many years later in 2019 with his first studio album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” According to the RIAA, throughout his short career Eilish He has already achieved two platinum-selling songs and seven gold-selling singles.

Recently the album billie eilish took the Grammy for album of the year and best pop vocal album at the 2020 awards. In addition, the singer won the award for best new artist and her hit “Bad Guy” won song of the year and recording of the anus. This is how the 19-year-old artist has become one of the most successful at such a young age. However, perhaps the joy of Billie be finished as she has been accused of copying Beyonce in their latest music video called “Lost Cause.”

Although we were used to the melancholic and gothic style in Billie, her new era shows her wiggling in the kitchen and walking around in her underwear with her group of girls. What has caused controversy is that this is exactly what the “7/11” music video of Beyonce premiered in 2014. Because of this, fans of Beyonce took to Twitter to accuse Eilish of having made a remake of the old music video. One netizen said, “I’m sorry to say it but billie eilish has literally copied the video clip from 7/11 to Beyonce”.

To this were added more twitterers with messages like “The video of billie eilish is equal to 7/11 of Beyoncé” and “The new video of Billie eilish concept wise is a copy of 7/11 Beyonce”. Among the several similarities detected between both videos, the fact that in both videos we see the two singers dancing with their groups of friends in luxurious properties wearing sweatshirts and nothing more than underwear from the waist down stands out. Moreover, both music videos have scenes in the kitchen and on the balcony with dance routines where they are also shown playing games and drinking. It’s known that Billie directed the production of his video, perhaps he was inspired by Beyonce.