Billie Eilish: how pornography affects the brain and sexual habits of young people as it happened to the singer | TECHNOLOGY

A few decades ago, porn was a fringe industry, part of the counterculture. It even had US free speech activists among its supporters.

The opposing voices were mainly religious and conservative groups.

Porn is now on a very different stage. Is a billion dollar industrydominates a fifth of all cell phone searches and has among its strongest critics a young artist with a dark and rebellious image.

American singer Billie Eilish, 20, said in a recent interview that porn is “a disgrace”and said she was exposed to “violent” and “abusive” images when she began consuming such content at age 11.

The question posed by host Howard Stern was prompted by the lines “Home alone, trying not to eat / Distract myself with porn” from his latest album, “Male Fantasy.”

Eilish claimed her brain was “destroyed” watching disturbing sex videos at such a young age. And he pointed out that many of those productions distort the boundaries of what is considered normal during sex, including consent.

Billie Eilish: “Exposing myself to porn at age 11 damaged my sex life”

Internet

The advance of pornography is intimately linked to the technological evolution and media. In much of the world, in the pre-internet age, the most widely available sexual material consisted of nude magazines (almost always female) and VHS tapes rented from video stores, both with restrictions for those under 18.

The arrival of the web changed the game. The increase in the speed of broadband in the world since the end of the 2000s and the popularization of the smartphone boosted the amount and variety of pornography consumed, in addition to facilitate access to the content.

There is little age verification control for visiting explicit content sites. In the UK, groups child protection have campaigned for the UK regulator to enact such a measure.

Australia and Canada discuss the use of a biometric identity for access, but there are fears of a invasion of privacy of adult users.

In Brazil, a bill by federal deputy Dagoberto Nogueira is in the Chamber to require digital proof of age.

A survey of 9,250 preadolescents aged 10 to 14 from five countries showed that 14.5% of the young people interviewed in Ecuador (the lowest rate) and 33% in Belgium (the highest rate) have already consumed explicit material in this age group.

The study was published in July 2021 in the journal Journal of Adolescent Health and focused on residents of low-income areas.

‘Infantilizes the brain’: the effects of excessive porn consumption on the mind

Cell phone

Pornography and technology

During the last decade, one aspect of the fusion between pornography and technology has been highlighted: the addiction.

Although there is much debate in the medical community about the accuracy of the term, since certain conditions are necessary to define it as a pathology, psychologists and psychiatrists have begun to treat cases of compulsive use of digital devices.

One of these professionals is Anna Lembke, a professor at Stanford University, USA, and head of the medical clinic specializing in addictions at the same institution.

In an interview with BBC Brasil, Lembke says that “the addictive properties of any drug are enhanced with more quantity, more accessibility, more power and more novelty. The Internet and portable digital devices promote the emergence of all these domains, making pornography be today more abundant, more accessible, more powerful and newer than the porn of the past and therefore more addictive.

Young

For her, “the sex addiction It is a huge problem, which grows in a hidden way” in society and has already led some of his patients to contemplate the idea of ​​suicide.

“It’s not about lifestyles or social norms. It is about the ways in which technology has transformed human connection, including sex, into a drug to which everyone, including children, has access”.

dopamine releases

Lembke published in 2021 the book Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence(Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence, in literal translation).

The book examines the role of this neurotransmitter (key to brain activities linked to reward and pleasure) in the context of compulsive consumption – food, cell phone, social networks, among other fields – in modern life.

Pornography is also an attraction in this dynamic determined by the dopamine releases.

The Stanford University professor explains in her book that our bodies always try to maintain homeostasis, a condition related to body balance. One of the points of this state is the middle ground between pleasure and pain.

Brain

After obtaining a pleasurable sensation, whether eating chocolate or masturbating, the brain triggers a process to make up for the other side of the scale, with the goal of returning to homeostasis. The pain side may manifest as discomfort, irritation, or mild depression.

Then there is the urge to recreate the earlier feeling of pleasure.

This neural dynamics occurs in everyone, but it has a different influence on the younger ones, because the human brain is in formation until the age of 25.

“Neurons that ‘fire’ together create connections between them,” says Lembke. “This means that if we spend adolescence bingeing on porn as the primary mechanism for achieving a relaxation effect, and that’s what porn addiction is all about, then we’ll create robust neural circuitry that will take root and consolidate for adulthood.

Little boy

stronger doses

Trying to recreate a feeling of pleasure over and over again can decrease its intensity over time.

That is where the analogy with drug addiction works: the search for stronger doses.

In online porn, this often translates to clicking extreme sex videoswith violence or some kind of taboo.

“Dopamine responds to novelty in an environment, whether it’s good or bad. Because it leads someone to adopt or avoid a behavior, which is fundamental to survivalLembke says.

Anna Lucia Spear King, postgraduate professor at the Institute of Psychiatry of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and founding coordinator of the Digital Delete-Detox Laboratory of the same institution, addresses technological dependencies as “the tip of the iceberg to investigate What’s behind this behavior?

Young

In his opinion, “the dependencies in general are the result of the a person’s vulnerability, along with family problems and emotional weaknesses. This redirects to a path that appears available in their lives,” she says.

“This need for emotional satisfaction is directed towards compulsion, for example, through online pornography”.

Stimulus for violence?

Decades of research on the influence of pornography in cases of sexual violence yield complex results that do not allow establishing a Direct relation and wide in the population between these two factors.

Neil Malamuth, a professor of psychology at the University of California, USA, who has been studying the link between violence, media and explicit content for 40 years, tells BBC Brasil that pro and anti-pornography groups are selective in their use of data on the subject.

They reject the found nuances so as not to harm their agendas or campaigns.

He notes that “only a relatively small number” of the population demonstrates the effects of media influence in episodes of sexual assault, but that “the implications and ramifications of these cases can extend to a much larger number of people”.

According to Malamuth, it is “clear that access to many types of pornography is much greater than it was years ago and that people select the type that specifically turns them on.”

However, he says he is more concerned “for all the young people who don’t have much knowledge or education on ‘sex positivity’ and how certain types of porn might affect them.”

Psychologist Cynthia Perovano Camargo Baumel, who has a doctorate from the Federal University of Espírito Santo (UFES) on the influence of pornography on relationships, says that “we don’t have sex education, there are no places to discuss this, clarify doubts, Y families don’t talk about it. The parameter of being with someone (for young people) is pornography.”

The expert says that this is a problem because of “the idealization of performance for men, on penis size and duration of erection, and also for women on the willingness to have sexual intercourse without question and without any stimulation.

Father and son

Reification or expression?

For Anna Lembke, “there is a level where all pornography is bad, regardless of whether we are addicted or not, because objectifies and commodifies human interaction at its most basic level.

Baumel says there are a number of questions that need to be asked about the production of pornography today, such as the coercion and violence exercised on actresses and actors on the set, in addition to consumption by young people without filter or debate.

But Baumel puts a historical perspective about the representation of sex.

“Ever since we walked this earth, human beings represent everything we do. On the walls of the caves there are representations of sexual acts. We talk about dancing, we talk about food and we talk about sex, which is part of our lives.

“And this was accompanied by the technology that was developing: we began to make sculpture, there is sculpture of the sexual act. We began to take photos, to make videos… There is a record of sex. So expressing and recording what is so important for us it will always happen. There is this position of ‘let’s finish this, let’s hide it, let’s banish it, let’s make it disappear from the face of the Earth’. It doesn’t make sense: this is expression”He says.

