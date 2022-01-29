Billie Eilish Has a Disappointing Update for Fans Ahead of ‘Happier Than Ever’ Tour

ads

Billie Eilish’s 2022 “Happier Than Ever” tour has already hit some snags. Her team announced this week that several tour stops, including the February 15 and 16 shows in Montreal and Toronto, had to be postponed “due to local guidelines and an abundance of caution.” They assured fans that the dates will be rescheduled and original tickets will be honored at the future date, thanking them for their understanding and urging them to stay safe.

Not only that, but Eilish’s April 3 show in Phoenix has been postponed to April 4 “due to the new date for the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. All tickets will remain valid for the new show date and we hope everyone can attend.” They also announced that, due to scheduling conflicts, Willow Smith would be unavailable to perform for the first four dates of the tour and had been replaced by Dora Jar for those stops. The tour begins on February 3.

Eilish is using this tour as a follow up to a big year in 2021, releasing her second album last summer. Entitled Happier Than Ever, the young musician appeared to transform, revealing blonde hair and dropping her baggy clothes for a series of high-profile interviews and appearances. She also starred in a musical movie on Disney+ around the same time and pulled double duty as host and musical guest on SNL.

Eilish was also one of four people chosen to co-chair the Met Gala alongside Timothee Chalamet, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka. Eilish is the youngest Met Gala co-chair in the event’s history. Back in May, when it was originally reported that Eilish had been chosen to co-chair, Vogue released a statement. The publication shared that they chose the singer because of her “willingness to embrace an aesthetic as innovative as her music has brought emerging brands into the spotlight and challenged old rules about how a pop star should dress.” .