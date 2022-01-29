Billie Eilish announces the release of ‘Happier than Ever’, her second album

B.illie Eilish announced this week the release of her second album: ‘Happier than Ever’. The album, which pick up the baton of ‘When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?’, It will be published next July 30.

“This is the favorite thing I have ever created and I am very moved, nervous and wanting to be heard. I can’t even express it. I never felt so much love for a draft”, assured the singer in social networks.

The disc will include the singles he released last year: ‘Therefore I Am’ Y ‘MyFuture’. “I don’t think I would have made the same album, or even the album, if it wasn’t for the coronavirus. This does not mean that it is about the Covid-19 absolutely. It’s just that when things are different in your life, you are different,” the interpreter explained in February in an interview with Stephen Colbert.

List of songs from ‘Happier than Ever’

getting older I Didn’t Change My Number Billie Bossa Nova my future Oxytocin GOLDWING lost cause Halley’s Comet Not My Responsibility overheated Everybody Dies Your Power NDA Therefore I Am Happier Than Ever Male Fantasy

