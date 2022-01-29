Bennifer 2021: How is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s love going on in 2022?

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They currently live in the center of attention of the world media, and they are ready to show their new cinematographic productions. Compared to other months since last April, January 2022 has been quiet under the supervision of bennifer.

They have been seen a couple of times having lunch and with their children, but the frequency of these occasions has been much less than before. They may be busy and don’t have a lot of time for lunch or shopping where the fans and press will be.

Much has been made about lovebirds using their romance to promote their movies and get press benefits. Plus, 2022 is important to both of them for a variety of reasons: Oscar nomination hopes for Ben and also the next release of marry me from JLo, which will be released on February 11th. That has been his big push for weeks.

Here is, for example, his latest post from Instagram and, as always, promoting two projects at once: film and portfolio.

However, as we get closer to the premiere of marry me, it can be thought that the couple is taking advantage to bring the public closer, since JLo has joined Ben several times on red carpets for his projects, The Last Duel and The Tender Bar .

But only after he said goodbye to Jennifer outside of his house, so for those who were wondering, yes, they are still solid. Solid enough to wear her BEN necklace in a fashion publication five days ago.

Rumors of their revived romance began last April, when they were seen going in and out of the mansion of J.Lo in Los Angeles .

In mid-June, a cheeky photo of the couple brandishing a PDA all but confirmed that the Hollywood power couple was back in action.

For the next six months, the couple’s love was apparently alive and well, sending us straight to the early 1990s. 2000, when the pair originally made their debut.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that an engagement is imminent and we honestly can’t believe what we’re hearing!

“They’re madly in love and Jen is totally supportive of Ben… The families respect each other and get along too, so it’s all good on that front. His friends think they will eventually get engaged and it’s just a matter of time.”revealed the source.

As rumors circulate about the imminent engagement of Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck , the Latin pop star seems to be getting closer to his future blended family, which includes the actor’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

The couple rekindled their romance last year after splitting from Lopez from Alex Rodriguez . Since Lopez and Affleck’s relationship is “better” than ever at this point, according to a source, it appears the 52-year-old garner they are making sure that their family gets along.

A source told HollywoodLife that the singer of “Jenny From The Block”” it has become “close” with the mother of her boyfriend’s children.

“They came to an understanding that all that matters right now is what’s best for the kids. As moms, it’s important to J. What Jen is on board.”explained the source. “Jen’s children have really fallen in love with Ben and his children, which is also very important for Jen.”

Lopez shares her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The Gone Girl star shares her children, violet , 16, seraphine , 13 and Samuel , 9, with the star of 13 Going On 30 .

The source added that Benifer 2.0 he began talking about marriage shortly after they got back together. “Ben knows that she would love to be his wife and he is waiting for the perfect moment”the source told the outlet. “He really wanted the approval of his entire family, which he now has.”

Another source told the publication that the star of June is happy for Affleck Y lopez, insisting: “When Ben and [Lopez] get engaged again, sooner or later, they’ll have Jen’s blessing and excitement. “There’s no drama that Jen has over Ben’s relationship.”