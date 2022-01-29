Benidorm Fest: the final gala to choose the representative of Spain in Eurovision, live | TV
Eight artists, Chanel, Tanxugueiras, Blanca Paloma, Varry Brava, Rigoberta Bandini, Rayden, Xeinn and Gonzalo Hermida compete tonight in the final of the Benidorm Fest, the contest in charge of selecting the Spanish representative for the Eurovision Song Contest, which will be held in May in Turin (Italy). The winner will be chosen by a voting system that is divided between a professional jury (50%) and the popular vote (50%). In addition to the contestants, guest artists such as Pastora Soler, Blas Cantó, the group Mocedades, Levi Díaz, Melani García, Nia Correia and Nyno Vargas will participate in the gala.
Nia, winner of the last edition of Triumph operationis succeeding these days in Your face is familiar to me. This was his most celebrated performance on networks during his time at the Academy, with almost 4 million views on YouTube.
Nia Correia, winner of OT 2020, and Nyno Vargas sing I’m dying of laughter. They have nothing to do with Eurovision, but it looks like they were available to perform on a Saturday night.
Alaska says that nobody is going to sleep in Benidorm today. I as soon as I can…
In the review of performances we have been able to verify that the participants of the second semifinal have interpreted better tonight. The sound problems of Thursday’s gala have not been repeated and this time they have been heard while they sang.
The festival of musical democracy begins. Let’s remember:
The decision of the winner will be made by a voting system that is divided 50% between a professional jury and the popular vote. The first is made up of Natalia Calderón, Miryan Benedited, Estefanía García, Marvin Dietmann and Félix Bargsson. As for the popular vote, it is distributed between 25% for a demographic jury, made up of a sample of 350 people representing the Spanish population, and 25% from televoting, with calls and SMS from the spectators of the gala.
Máximo Huerta has had an April/cerral, but the other way around….
Who awarded the icons that accompany the graphs of the participants? Blanca Paloma is a symbol of water perhaps because of the name of her song secret of water. But I don’t know why Rigoberta “Chihiro” Bandini is a paellera…
Blanca Paloma’s sister sang that great modern classic that is Surfing the webwho represented us in Junior Eurovision in 2003 Here is the video for nostalgic
White Dove she is the last finalist to perform. Born in Elche and based in Madrid, this young artist trained in the field of Fine Arts comes from the world of theater, where she has worked as a set designer. Her song Secreto de agua, the first that she has recorded in her career and the one that she brings to the Benidorm Fest, is the soundtrack of the documentary series Lucía en la spider web of RTVE Play. Despite the darkness of the story in which she is inspired, a macho murder, the singer has presented a bright theme. This was her participation in the semifinals: secret of water.
As Héctor used to say, Gonzalo Hermida cannot act, and therefore, he gets rid of the dangers of live performances. Of course, he cannot show how the staging that he had prepared for his ballad was going to be. Even so, he had a great support from the public from home in the semifinal. The vote of the thousands of confined and coronavirus in Spain was for Gonzalo. “Who would have thought if he came back that moment / Who would have thought what you and I were.” On the day of the second semifinal, the teammates with whom he should have shared a hole in the green room of the festival went to greet him from the hotel pool
What Gonzalo Hermida continues to be positive for coronavirus, we put you the official video of his song, which is broadcast at the gala as it is due to not being able to perform. We hope he recovers soon!
The Madrilenian Alejandro Agudín Arribas, Xeinn, presents himself with the theme Echo: “I feel like a doll / A zombie behind the echo / I can’t find anyone, anyone, anyone, anyone / Like you,” says the song, with which he obtained 81 points in the second semifinal. In 2021 she released her first album but she already has more than 200,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel. Pay attention to the staging of her song, which includes tributes to two historic TVE music programs: the logo of Applause (1978-1983) and mention to Toccata (1983-1987)
Carlos Marco, former member of Auryn and the person in charge of helping the singers of Mask Singer, is behind the Echo of Xeinn. He is the sixth finalist to act.
Rigoberta sings to all the mamamamamamas in the world, and she does it as a family. She is accompanied on stage by her cousin Belén, her cousin Juan de ella, Rigoberta’s partner, Esteban Navarro, and two dancers who join in this peculiar proposal. As Pablo Cantó said before, Esteban may sound familiar to you: he is part of the comedy duo Venga Monjas. By the way, today the Minister of Science and Innovation, Diana Morant, has publicly supported Rigoberta Bandini
As I already pointed out Natalie Marcos At the beginning of the direct, the presenter Inés Hernand has been one of the revelations of the Benidorm Fest and it has also been talked about on networks. In addition to her freshness (she is one of the hosts of Gen Playz, a format of RTVE’s Playz platform, focused on the younger audience), some tweeters have stressed that they would love to see her give Spain’s points in Eurovision… And even introduce the Grand Prix.
Doesn’t Rigoberta ring a bell? Surely yes. This summer it’s hard not to hear the song See what happens in advertisements for a brand of beer. She has also given voice to Spirited Away, Elle Fanning, Emma Stone or Dakota Fanning. When she was seven years old, she debuted as a dubbing actress giving voice in Catalan and Spanish to Caillou. The main theme of these drawings is possibly the most listened to song of his (so far)
Paula Ribó (Rigoberta Bandini) from Barcelona is a voice actress, playwright and singer with the name by which she is known today and with which she is one of the favorites (or the great favorite) of the night. For the Benidorm Fest, in addition to the song Ow mom, already converted into almost a feminist anthem, takes to the stage a big terrestrial tit designed by Marina Salazar. “Mom, mom, mom, let’s stop the city by sticking out a chest in pure Delacroix style”
You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.