Bankruptcy court approves Aeroméxico restructuring plan

The Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York approved the restructuring plan from Aeromexicoso the airline is ready to exit Chapter 11.

The airline reached an agreement with the remaining creditors who opposed the restructuring plan.

In this way, all creditors approved the plan restructuring of the airline.

Aeromexico entered Chapter 11 in June 2020.

Yesterday, the airline reached a agreement with a group of smaller creditors, whose debt was not guaranteed, to remove their objection to the restructuring plan.

The agreement consists of the payment of $40 millionin a period of 4 years, of a “contingent value right” promissory note, for which they will receive the money in cash, as long as Aeroméxico exceeds its goals after leaving Chapter 11.

Among the creditors that had opposed Aeroméxico’s plan was the firm Invictus Global Management.

Under the Restructuring Plan, Aeroméxico will obtain, directly or indirectly, approximately US$720 million of new capital and US$762.5 million of new debt, in addition to the conversion of a large part of its liabilities.

Once the airline leaves the Chapter 11 and completes the acquisition of shares by Sociedad Alinfra, a new group of strategic Mexican shareholders will keep 4.10% of the company (Eduardo Tricio Haro, Valentín Diez Morodo, Antonio Cosío Pando and Jorge Esteve Recolons); Apollo Global Management with 22.38%; Delta Airlines with 20%; and the rest will be distributed among all the new investors and creditors who capitalize their recognized credits in representative shares of the future capital stock of Aeroméxico.

