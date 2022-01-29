Astronomers give a new explanation for the “dark finger-shaped voids” seen in some solar flares

The structures, dubbed ‘supra-Arcadian downflows’ by scientists, were first detected during a 1999 solar flare, but have been little studied until now.

In January 1999, scientists observed strange movements within a solar flare. Unlike typical emissions that show bright energy coming out of our star, this phenomenon presented a flow of downward movementas if the material were falling toward the Sun. Describing it as “dark voids moving downward,” astronomers wondered what exactly they were seeing.

Now a team of researchers offers a new explanation for the little-known downward flows, dubbed by the scientific community as ‘supra-arcadian descending flows‘ (SAD). “We wanted to know how these structures are produced,” said Chengcai Shen, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics (CfA) and lead author of the study, published Thursday in the journal Nature Astronomy, describing the structures as “dark elements in the form of of finger”

“It’s like stretching a rubber band.”

Scientists have assumed that SADs are linked to magnetic reconnection since their discovery in the 1990s. The process occurs when magnetic fields breakreleasing extremely energetic, fast-moving radiation, and then reform.

“On the Sun, what happens is you have a lot of magnetic fields pointing in all directions. Eventually the magnetic fields come together to the point where they reconfigure and release a lot of energy in the form of a solar flare,” Kathy explained. Reeves, an astronomer at the CfA and co-author of the study. “It’s like stretching a rubber band and cut it in half. She’s stressed and stretched out, so she’s going to snap,” she detailed.

The researchers surmised that the dark downdrafts were signs of broken magnetic fields ‘resetting themselves’ on the Sun after a solar flare. However, they faced a problem: most of the downward flows observed by scientists were “disconcertingly slowsaid Bin Chen, an astronomer at the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

According to Chengcai Shen, “This is not predicted by classical reconnection models, which show that downward flows should be much faster. It is a conflict that requires some other explanation.”

How are supra-arcade downflows formed?

To find out what was happening, the team analyzed images of the downflows taken by the Atmospheric Imaging Assembly (AIA) instrument on NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory space telescope, which takes pictures of our star every twelve seconds in seven different wavelengths of light to measure variations in the sun’s atmosphere.

Next, the team ran 3D simulations of the solar flares and compared them with observations. The results revealed that, after all, most of the downward flows supra-arcade are not generated by magnetic reconnection. Instead, they form on their own in the turbulent environment and are the result of the interaction of two fluids with different densities.

Kathy Reeves pointed out that the researchers were looking at essentially the same thing that happens when water and oil mix: the two different fluid densities are unstable and eventually separate. “Those dark, finger-shaped voids, are actually an absence of plasma. The density is much lower there than the surrounding plasma,” she said.

Now, the team plans to further study SADs and other solar phenomena using 3D simulations to better understand magnetic reconnection and processes that drive solar flares, which could help develop tools to predict space weather and mitigate its impacts.

