Asparagus burning in Los Mochis mobilizes firefighters and PC

Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The burning a batch of asparagus carried out this weekend, supposedly for health reasons, mobilized the Civil Protection and Fire authorities of Los Mochis.

The incident occurred on Friday and Saturday in a farm located behind the Ahome municipal slaughterhouse, approximately 200 meters west of the Los Mochis-Topolobampo highway.

Immediately large clouds of smoke rose and this prompted the rapid intervention of the Civil Protection authorities.

Read more: There are 126 confirmed cases of dengue in the northern area of ​​Sinaloa

Fortunately, there was no damage to the surrounding crops or road accidents on the highway, despite the fact that the smoke screen could be seen several kilometers away.

Without smoke. Although for two days the problem of smoke persisted in the surroundings of the property that burned, fortunately yesterday afternoon the panorama was different, since there was hardly any smoke coming out of the planting. Photo: Javier Vega/ Debate

Intervention

José Daniel Luna Castañeda, coordinator of Civil Protection in Ahome, pointed out that when they became aware of the fact, they immediately moved to the property, but the owners of the property argued that it was an action authorized by the Department of Ecology and that they had permits to be treated. of a measure aimed at controlling a pest that affected the crop and where, apparently, the only way to counteract it, according to what they had consulted in other areas of the country, was by burning the plant.

He pointed out that because it was a controlled burning and for health reasons, they focused on monitoring the area to avoid risks to both the surrounding crops and motorists.

He indicated that elements of the Fire Department were also on duty at the scene, who were pending to prevent a possible expansion of the fire. He pointed out that the burnings were controlled, since they were made during a period of two hours.

Read more: Level of the Sinaloa dams drops to 48 percent

no news

In a tour held yesterday by Debate reporters to the place, only the remains of burning could be observed in the asparagus agricultural lot, since the entire plant had been burned by this implemented measure.