Ashton Kutcher visiting Chile? The actor was photographed in a restaurant in Punta Arenas

On the afternoon of this Monday, January 17, an image of the renowned American actor Ashton Kutcher (43) quickly became viral through social networks.

The peculiarity? Kutcher posed for a photograph with the owner of a restaurant in the city of Punta Arenas, unleashing the rumors of his visit to Chile.

“If you, like Ashton, want to enjoy a delicious Magellanic spider crab, do not hesitate to make your reservation. Thanks for your visit, Ashton”published the food place on their social networks, along with the image of the actor.

So far, the celebrity has not publicly referred to his visit and it is also unknown if he would be on national soil with his wife, the actress Mila Kunis.

As stated Biobio Chile, the actor would have reached the Magellanic restaurant Sotito’s last Tuesday, where he held a meeting in which some friends and local workers were present.

In an old interview with the aforementioned medium, Kutcher revealed that he visited Pucón, in La Araucanía, when he was 19 years old. Back then, the celebrity branded the city as “one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever seen.”