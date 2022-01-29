Ariana Grande shows her natural hair and falls in love with fans

The singer has popularized her hairstyle with a high ponytail, but this time Ariana Grande looked fantastic with a more natural look and without accessories in her hair.

The picture of Ari She has transformed over the years, from her bright red hair to platinum blonde and different shades of brown. Each one of her looks fascinates us and marked a stage in her successful career, but we rarely get to see her natural hair.

Achieve the charming hairstyles of Ariana Grande It is not an easy task, to wear one or two high ponytails as she does requires that she frequently have to use extensions to make her look a little more voluminous.

This is a great advantage for the care of your hair, because your transformations do not imply any damage to your hair, but during the last days Ariana Grande has shown a fresh and relaxed image only with his real hair.

Ariana Grande enjoys her free time without extensions

The updates of the singer In social networks they have revealed to us how this girl keeps herself entertained, sunbathing by the pool, spending time with her pets or even exercising, but the fans were happy to see her show off her natural hair.

Her admirers not only took care of filling her with good comments, but also expressed their joy at seeing her confident with a natural style that makes her look fantastic and that is surely more comfortable to wear.

Ariana Grande shows her beautiful look without extensions. | Source: Instagram @arianagrande

Ariana She continues to captivate the public with her vocal talent, her great sense of fashion and soon we will even see her act, keep track of this girl and find out about all her projects.

