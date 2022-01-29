Ariana Grande premieres POV, an inspiring video about self-love

Ariana Grande gives the best Children’s Day gift to her fans. The singer premiered “POV”, her new MV, on the occasion of the anniversary of Positions and expressed her support for all forms of love.

As part of her 2021 projects, the songwriter decided to release the deluxe version of her most recent album. In addition, she will have her first performance on the big screen with “Don´t Look Up”, a comedy of Netflix where he will make a cameo, although his most important plan will be his wedding with Dalton Gomez.

To celebrate the anniversary 6 months of “Positions”, Ariana Grande decided to release the video of “POV”, a song with great meaning and whose music clip also shows his support for the LGBT community and all forms of love.

It has long been speculated that this would be the singer’s new single, it is unknown if there will be an official concept later, since the MV shows the dance lyric version. At the moment, its premiere has already registered almost half a million reproductions.

ARIANA GRANDE SHOWS HER VISION OF LOVE WITH POV

Ariana Grande She is known for creating feminist, heartbreak and romance anthems. “POV” is no exception, as it has become one of the fans’ favorite songs due to its lyrics. The melody portrays the desire of the self-loveself-confidence and the way that special person sees us.

The video of “POV” shows an LGBT couple, who seem to interpret the different stages of love and relationships.

While performing a dance, they express the moment of falling in love, mutual support, but they also go through situations of tension, fights, insecurities. One of them dances while he tries to get the attention of his partner.

“POV” It is his support for the LGBT community, but also for all forms of love, from his own, that of a couple and the union regardless of race or gender.

Through their social networks, Ariana Grande expressed his gratitude for the support of his fans. This gift is not only a new song, it is also a message of hope to have the confidence to love and be loved.

Are there more surprises prepared? With the alliance of HYBE and Ithaca Holdings, bts Y Ariana Grande could surprise fans with a collaboration after the release of “butter“.