Ariana Grande fans approve of her music before release

Singer Ariana Grande reveals that she has some fans who have become supportive of her, as they are the first to hear her new music before she releases it to the public. The Nickelodeon star made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show this September 20 and talked about what he does with his music.

“Have you ever played songs before they come out for someone just to get a taste test?” Kelly asked. “Yes, of course… I have like a couple of very close friends that I met through the internet, from being fans like four or five years ago. We became very close and like with Sweetener, they listened to everything and helped me put it together.he continued. “I trust them with everything because they are the people I care about the most, playing to this music.”

“I have a lot of respect for what the label has to say, I appreciate it and I like it… You know, the team and those people, but at the same time, I really appreciate what my fans have to say. I think that’s much more important.” Ariana also talked about “The Voice,” her duet with Demi Lovato, and moving to Los Angeles before her success on the series “Victorious.”

Ariana Grande sings with Kelly Clarkson on “The Voice”

The teen star joined the season premiere of “The Voice” as the new coach in the competition. To the happiness of many, he began the episode singing “Respect” by Aretha Franklin with Kelly Clarkson. Also part of the number were trainers Blake Shelton and John Legend, who sang “Hold On, I’m Coming” by Sam & Dave.

For his part, Nick Jonas stated that he doesn’t have much advice for Ariana, but Kelly suggested “Do you have any advice for her?”, and the actor also suggested “no. I mean, Ariana, as we all know, is one of the best singers, and she’s going to be an amazing coach,” Nick replied. “I think the only advice I would give is just not to trust any of you. Not a single word”.