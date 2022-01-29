Antonio Osuna dies at the age of 95; pioneer of medicine in Tabasco

This Friday morning at the age of 95, the doctor and academic passed away Antonio de Jesus Osuna Rodriguezfather of the mayor of Centro, Yolanda Osuna Huerta.

He was one of the founders of the health system and educational institutions specialized in the medical field in Tabasco.

Born in Villahermosa in 1927, he completed his first secondary and preparatory studies at the Juárez Institute.

Later he moved to Mexico City where he studied for a degree in surgeon and midwife, which he obtained with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, at the Military Medical School in 1950. A year later he specialized in pediatric surgery at the Children’s Hospital “Federico Gomez” of Mexico City.

In the country’s capital, he was an adjunct professor of surgical therapy at the Military Medical School for two years.

Once in Tabasco, he directed the “Dr. Juan Graham Casasús” High Specialty Hospital for four years and was also in charge of the “Dr. Rodolfo Nieto Padrón” High Specialty Children’s Hospital.

In 1957 he was a founding member of the Instituto Juárez School of Nursing, where he taught for much of his life.

Osuna Rodríguez is also noted for being the founder and first medical director of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in Tabasco in 1958-1959.

He was also the first president of the Medical Society of Tabasco, founding member of the Mexican Council of Gastroenterology, member of the Mexican Society of Pediatric Surgery, member of the Mexican Society of General Surgery, as well as founder and first president of the Tabasco Society of Gastroenterology. .

Recognized track record

His career earned him various awards, including the Gold Medal for Medical Merit in 2012.

He also obtained the National Gold Medal for his services to IMSS.

Another of his passions was livestock and in that sector he also received the Presidential Medal of Livestock Merit.

Together with 29 other businessmen, he founded the Olmec University of Tabasco.