Angelina Jolie’s secret date and Timothée Chalamet’s style

It seems that summer is no excuse to stop and international celebrities continue to give something to talk about to continue occupying the covers of the media. The case of Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd is a good example. It seems that the actress and the singer have tried to see each other several times in secret, but the rumors of the relationship between the two are more public every day.

But there is not only news from the other side of the Atlantic. There is also news from the other side of the atmosphere. This week Sir Richard Branson has been ahead of his two competitors for the conquest of space and has managed to remain in weightlessness for four minutes.

On the other hand, the murder of Zerail Rivera after being shot several times in what, according to initial investigations, could be a settling of scores between rival gangs, is also in the news. Also, you cannot miss the spectacular galactic look that Timothée Chalamet and Tilda Swinton have worn in Cannes at the premiere of the film The French Dispatch. And what is also not lost is the new program that Paris Hilton will premiere on Netflix, Cooking with Paris (Cooking with Paris).







Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd have another secret date



Hollywood is closely following in the footsteps of Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd, who this weekend have once again had a secret date that has ceased to be as it has come to light. A couple of weeks ago, the actress and the singer were seen leaving an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles, causing rumors of romance to begin to sound. Now, with this new meeting, they have only intensified. Read more









A well-known rapper is murdered during a live broadcast



Rapper Zerail Rivera died on July 8 in Los Angeles, and as confirmed by police in a press release on Saturday, the cause of death is still pending further investigation, but officers have announced their current theory: “It appears to have been a walk-in shooting and appears to have been targeted.” Read more









Sir Richard Branson, the Englishman who conquered space



“To the children of the world: I used to dream as a child looking at the stars. Today I look at the Earth. If we could do this, imagine what you can achieve”. Those were the words that Richard Branson (London, 1950) wanted to direct to Humanity as the first of the species to star in a space flight in his own ship. And with 70 years fulfilled. Visionary and marketing genius, during the four minutes that weightlessness lasted, he sculpted the first stone of an embryonic church dedicating the deed to the generations to come. Except in the case of the duel Scott and Amundsen, the merits of who came second are rarely highlighted; thus, the English tycoon already has a place in history books. Read more









Is Timothée Chalamet the best dressed man in Cannes?



The Cannes Film Festival continues to demonstrate, one more day, why it holds the title of the most glamorous red carpet of the year. Styles that could receive the title of work of art and Hollywood stars who exude style with just one look. Read more









Paris Hilton debuts on Netflix with her own cooking show



First it was Tamara Falcó with Cocina al punto con Peña y Tamara, the cooking program that the daughter of Isabel Preysler marked with the chef Javier García Peña on TVE, and now on the other side of the pond, another celebrity lands in the television culinary world under the Netflix umbrella. Paris Hilton, the granddaughter of tycoon Conrad Hilton, founder of the hotel chain that bears her name, will soon land on the streaming platform with her own cooking show. Read more





