Angelina Jolie faces Brad Pitt again, this time for his vineyards | People

In a new chapter about her divorce proceedings, Angelina Jolie returns to the fray against Brad Pitt, now on account of the wine. This time, the actress accuses her ex-husband of blocking the sale of Château Miraval, the castle and winery they both own in France. On July 6, the 46-year-old actress demanded from the judge who is in charge of her divorce process a temporary annulment of the order that prevents one of the parties from making decisions or carrying out financial operations that affect the other during the separation process.

Although Jolie and Pitt have been legally divorced since 2019, both have an uphill battle for legal custody of their six children. Magazine U.S. Weekly has had access to the documents of the new legal process initiated in which it is reflected that the artist has found a buyer for her part of those French vineyards, but that she cannot finalize said sale because Pitt has not yet consented to lift the ATRO, as is called the order in question. Unless the judge decides to suspend that condition, Jolie will not be able to get rid of her share in Miraval.

Chateau Miraval, owned by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in the south of France. PRESS CORD

“After all these years of trying to stop being business partners with her ex-husband on acceptable financial terms, Ms. Jolie is eager to close the pending deal for the sale of Nouvel, LLC, and requests that the court enter an order to lift the ATRO and specify that they will not apply to the sale of Nouvel, LLC by Mrs. Jolie“, the actress’s lawyer stated in the written statement, according to information collected by the same magazine and by various US media.

On June 30, the actress already filed an emergency petition to suspend the ATRO so that the interested buyer would not have time to retract the operation. However, the judge ruled that Jolie had failed to prove there was “immediate danger, irreparable harm or loss, or immediate property damage.”

In addition, the artist’s legal team has stated that the property is actually only Jolie’s, since she acquired it before the couple married in the summer of 2014, a marriage that took place precisely on that same property. . The lawyers have requested a new hearing on September 22 to request, once again, the removal of the order for the interpreter of maleficent can thus make the sale once and for all.

Located in the heart of French Provence and covering 30 hectares, the Château Miraval vineyards cover two appellations in the Coteaux-Varois-en-Provence and Côtes de Provence area, under which two white wines and one rosé are produced. Already in 2016, shortly after announcing their separation, the couple put the castle up for sale, with 35 rooms and 500 hectares of land (including the vineyards), but its high price, 55 million euros, seems to buyers were not convinced then.