Angelina Jolie explains that three of her children wanted to testify against Brad Pitt

When Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie fell in love in 2005 shooting the movie Mr and Mrs Smith They did not imagine that, 16 years later, they would be battling in court for the custody of their children. After the judge handling the case decided that it should be shared, the actress’s legal team has made a move to discredit the magistrate and has revealed that three of the children wanted to testify against Pitt.

This is how he publishes it U.S. Weekly after having received one document dated December 2020 in which it can be read that “three of the children have asked to testify” in the framework of the legal battle that both actors have been disputing since 2016 not only for their divorce but to see who remains with the guardianship of the five minors.





Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are the parents of six children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and the twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. The documentation presented by the lawyers of the protagonist of maleficent he does not reveal the identity of the three who wanted to speak before the judge against his father.

“The children, whose custody is being a problem, are old enough to understand what is happening. The trial will impact them emotionally in a necessary way, “said Jolie’s lawyer, who added:” Making children have to endure a process that will be sterile and null is beyond unjustified. It’s cruel.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their children Maddox, Paz, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox in Los Angeles. 2015. Third parties

Angelina Jolie’s legal team has revealed these documents with the intention of discrediting Judge John Ouderkirk after, a few weeks ago, he decreed that custody would be shared. The actress already announced that she planned to appeal this decision since the well-being and health of her children were at stake, alluding to the domestic problems that led her to want to divorce Brad Pitt.

Initially, the two actors agreed in Ouderkirk to take the case as a private judge to prevent details of their divorce proceedings from leaking out. Now, Angelina denounced a few months ago that the magistrate maintains a relationship and business with one of the lawyers who defends her ex-partner, with which she is convinced that her decisions are conditioned to the benefit of Brad.

Actress Angelina Jolie with her children Ian West

A person close to Angelina Jolie’s inner circle revealed to the press that Maddox said last month that he “wasn’t too excited about Brad and doesn’t use Pitt as a last name on non-legal documents, using Jolie instead. Maddox wants to legally change his last name but Angelina has told him she doesn’t approve.”