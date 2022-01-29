Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd have another secret date

Hollywood is closely following in the footsteps of Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd, who this weekend have once again had a secret date that has ceased to be as it has come to light. A couple of weeks ago, the actress and the singer were seen leaving an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles, causing rumors of romance to begin to sound. Now, with this new meeting, they have only intensified.

It was in Los Angeles, in a private concert that the protagonist of the halftime of the last edition of the Super Bowl offered. Not only did Angelina Jolie attend the show, but she was accompanied by two of her children, Zahara, 15, and Shiloh, 15.





The images of the actress looking carefully towards the stage have been published by an Instagram account called Deuxmoi. There we can also see a photograph of The Weeknd chatting animatedly with a group of friends, among whom is Metro Boomin, a renowned DJ, producer, composer and music executive.

The truth is that, until now, Angelina Jolie had never been related to Abel Tesfaye, the artist’s real name, nor was it known that they knew each other. For this reason, seeing them leave a dinner together drew so much attention from the press and it was quickly thought that both stars had started a love story.





These new images have only increased the assumptions although, as indicated in some American media, the relationship could simply be due to professional reasons. The Weeknd is very interested in continuing to dedicate himself to the world of acting after making his first steps and may have a project on the table with Angelina Jolie.

What cannot be ignored are some statements made by a source to the newspaper The Sun, assuring the musician had always liked the actress. “Now they’re just friends but it’s no secret that he’s always had a crush on her,” he says. In fact, The Weeknd included her name in one of his songs, Party Monster, also mentioning his then-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.





“Angelina, lips like Angelina’s. Like Selena, a butt in the shape of Selena’s,” the song read. Many understood that this wink was related to Brad Pitt’s alleged flirtation with Selena Gomez at a party, a flirtation that occurred in 2016 and that according to The National Enquirer brought a great discussion between the then marriage formed by Pitt and Jolie.