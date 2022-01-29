America and Cruz Azul face each other in a friendly match

América overcame the advantage that Cruz Azul obtained with annotation by Alejandro Mayorga, thanks to Roger Martínez, Federico Viñas and Diego Valdés

America won 3-1 against Cruz Azul, in a friendly duel held at the azulcrema team’s facilities, on the occasion of the FIFA Dateto keep both squads in rhythm with the game ahead of Matchday 4 in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX.

America vs Cruz Azul @America club

With just 13 minutes left on the clock, the left side Alejandro Mayorga debuted in front of the frame with the light blue elasticthanks to an incursion through the center of the area that defined the base of the left post with his left leg to beat the goal Oscar Jimenez.

The Eagles managed the comeback from the penalty spot at minute 31, with a shot by Colombian Roger Martínez to the right side of the frame defended by Jesus Crownwho did not fall to the attacker’s deception, but did not stop the powerful shot.

In the plugin, Federico Viñas appeared on the scoreboard with a shot inside the area at 55′ and the account was closed by Chilean Diego Valdés at 77′with a shot from outside the cross area that beat the goalkeeper

Once the international activity concludes, América will return to domestic competition with a duel against Atlético de San Luis as a local, agreed for Saturday, February 5, while Cruz Azul will visit León on February 7.

The ‘Máquina’ is second in the tournament with seven points, the product of two wins and a draw, while the Eagles are fourteenth with one point, balance of a draw and a disaster.