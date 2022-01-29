Amber Heard could have her solo movie in the DC Extended Universe

Despite the controversy that his name brings, Amber Heard continues to be a fundamental part of the DC Extended Universe. The actress who played Mera in the first installment of Aquamanwill be back for the sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

It must be remembered that for some time, Heard has been in the eye of the storm due to her mediatic separation from Johnny Depp. This caused a large number of people to sign a large number of petitions asking the studio to fire her and even called for a boycott of the next Aquaman movie.

Amber Heard as Mera

The truth is that the producer of the tape, peter saffronassured that no matter what they say, since Mera is here to stay. That’s why the heroine could have her own film or serieswhose destiny would be hbo max.

This makes sense if you think that the next installments of characters like batgirl, Black Cannary Y blue beetlethey will have their solo tapes, which will go directly to HBO Max, skipping the movie theaters.

Amber Heard with Jason Momoa

In Mera’s case, it is a character with great potential within the DCEU and with greater possibilities of developing outside of Aquaman. Although it was previously said that his role will be even greater in The Lost Kingdom, his fate will continue to be tied to that of Arthur Curry, played by Jason Momoa.

Having said all this, it is practically a fact that Amber Heard is not going anywhere and will continue to work for Warner Bros. Since the beginning of this year it has been rumored that the actress is looking to join a famous saga or have a prominent role within the DCEU.