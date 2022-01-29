Aloy prepares for the launch with gameplays on PS4 Pro

Guerrilla celebrates the news by thanking the team for their efforts and the continued support of the community.

We are already aware that 2022 It will be a really powerful year in terms of video games, but this feeling comes back again and again when we learn more about said titles. For many, Horizon: Forbidden West is the jewel of the month of February due to all the news and improvements that are implemented in the Aloy franchise, and now Guerrilla excites us even more with new information: delivery is already gold.

We are ready to start printing and distributing the gameAngie SmithsFrom the developer, they celebrate this news with a message on the PlayStation blog and some short gameplays with which we can see everything that Horizon: Forbidden West achieves on a PS4 Pro. In these previews, which show different points of the adventurewe see some scenes of battles against machines and a calmer moment in which Aloy enters the Utaru village.

Of course, Guerrilla knows how to lift our spirits in the middle of the week, as the statement written by the director of the study, Angie Smets, reminds us that the new title for PS4 and PS5 will arrive soon: “This means that we are ready to start printing and distributing the game, ready for you to experience Aloy’s journey in the Forbidden West in less than a month“In addition to this, the responsible study also appreciates the effort of the team and the continuous support of the community.

And it is normal for players to begin to get excited about the imminent arrival of Horizon: Forbidden West, since its launch on 18th of February promises a spectacular experience. Recently, we have been able to see new abilities of Aloy in a gameplay and we have also learned that the map of the game will be slightly larger than that of Zero Dawn. Beyond this, Guerrilla has also placed a special emphasis on the story, as we can expect moral choices with very powerful consequences.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Horizon: Forbidden West, Gameplay, PS4 Pro, Guerrila and Gold.