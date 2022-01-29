All the premieres that arrive at Disney + in February 2022

Disney+ releases in February include animated movies, documentaries and big theatrical releases finally finding their way to streaming.

The list of releases for the month is not that long (there are 9 main ones and a few more to keep on your radar if you have children at home), but it does include some interesting things, such as the animated film Ron Da Error or Mr. Link, where Hugh Jackman lends his voice to an intrepid investigator searching for a mysterious missing monster (in case you’ve seen Charm one too many times).

In addition, there are two documentaries to highlight, the first is for K-Pop fans, as it tells the story of the group Blackpink, and the second tells the incredible and moving story of a family that, 17 years after the death of their son, travel to the Himalayas to try to recover his body and that of another climber who died with him when they were trapped in an avalanche.

In addition, there are classic series from the 90s that are back, series for animal fans and many other things that arrive during each week.

The premieres of Disney + in February:

Rum Da Error – February 16

Synopsis: RON DA ERROR from 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation, is the story of Barney, a shy high school student, and Ron, his new connected walking and talking digital device, created to become his new best friend. Ron’s hilarious dysfunctions in the age of social media launch them on an action-packed journey together as boy and robot come to terms with the wondrous messiness of true friendship. RON DA ERROR features the English voices of Zach Galifianakis (A Journey Back in Time), Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam!), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Ed Helms (The Office), Justice Smith (Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Kylie Cantrall (Gabby Duran: Babysitting Aliens), Ricardo Hurtado (The Goldbergs), Marcus Scribner (Black-ish) and Thomas Barbusca (Chad).

Torn – February 4

Synopsis: On October 5, 1999, Alex tragically died along with cameraman and fellow mountaineer David Bridges after they were caught in an avalanche on the slopes of Mount Shishapangma in Tibet. In 2016, 17 years after their deaths, the bodies of Lowe and Bridge were discovered, and Lowe’s family traveled to the remote Himalayan mountains to recover the remains of the two men. In this powerful and emotional documentary, director Max Lowe examines the long-buried feelings that the discovery of the bodies brought to the surface for both him and his family.

Blackpink The Movie – February 16

Synopsis: The international K-pop group loved by the whole world, BLACKPINK, celebrates the 5th anniversary of their debut with the release of Blackpink the movie, it is also a special gift for BLINK, thus nicknamed by the fans of the band BLACKPINK, to relive old memories and enjoy the passionate performances in the festive spirit.

Mr. Link – February 18

Synopsis: Sir Lionel Frost is a brave investigator of myths and monsters who decides to travel to the Pacific Northwest of the United States to prove the existence of the missing link. The name of this creature is Mr. Link, and it is an endangered species; Sir Lionel is the only man who can help him. Together they embark on an intrepid odyssey around the world to find Link’s distant relatives.

Mickey Mouse’s Wonderful Winter – February 18

Synopsis: The wonders of the winter season take Mickey and his friends on a journey through three magical comic strips.

Hidden Talents – February 25

Synopsis: The incredible true story of Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monae), brilliant African-American women who worked at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch into orbit of astronaut John Glenn. These women crossed all gender, race, and career lines with their brilliance and desire to dream big, beyond anything the human race had accomplished before, and that placed them firmly in history as true American heroines.

The Proud Family: Bigger and Better – February 25

Synopsis: In the sequel to the acclaimed series, comes the adventures and misfortunes of Penny Proud, a 14-year-old teenager, and her family, as they navigate modern life. The 2020s offer a new career for her mom (Trudy), big dreams for her dad (Oscar), and new challenges for Penny. Among them, we will find a not very sociable neighbor who thinks she has a lot to teach her and the harassment of personalities on social networks who seek to overshadow her adolescent hormones. We’ll also have Penny’s friends back: Dijonay, La Ciénega, Zoey and Michael. Sugar Mama is also back, ready more than ever, to provide her wild love or a loving gesture when Penny needs it. Among the new characters are Maya and KG, who not only have to face the challenges of being the new ones, but also the fact of having two fathers men, a novelty in Smithville.

The Boba Fett Book – Season Finale February 9

Synopsis: The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, begins with legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand sailing the criminal side of the galaxy back to the sands of Tatooine to reclaim their right to territory they used to. rule Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Marvel Studios United – February 9

Synopsis: Marvel Studios United is a Disney+ documentary series chronicling the creation of Marvel Studios’ new shows and movies. Through his episodes, he travels behind the scenes of productions such as WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, BLACK WIDOW, What If… and SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS. Creators and actors detail the origin of the productions and share exclusive images of the recording set. Marvel Studios United is a comprehensive and immersive look at the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

OTHER RELEASES:

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 2

Camped Out (series) – Season 5

Go with the flow (series) – Season 2

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4

Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire

Shark attack investigation: paige winter story

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Fancy Nancy (series) – Season 2

The Evermoor Chronicles (series) – Season 1

Dr. K: Exotic Animals (series) – Seasons 1-5

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11

festival

Surviving the St. Helens Disaster

Under the same star

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery (shorts)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Winnie the Pooh: A Valentine for you

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23

Pepper Ann (series) – Seasons 1–3

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (series) – Season 8

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25

World’s biggest festival: Kumbh Mela

lethal jaws