Alexis Vega thanks Chivas and anticipates what his future will be

The versions have spread like wildfire and with it the concern of the followers of the Chivas de Guadalajara on the chances that Alexis Vega will not reach an agreementor to renew his contract and go to another squad as Monterey Striped who is still on the lookout for the best rojiblanco reference before the transfer market closes on February 1.

+ Chivas stove football heading to Liga MX Clausura 2022

But the position of Gru is very clear, because before talking about a supposed departure from the Sacred Flock expressed his gratitude to the institution that has given him everything, not only financially, but sportingly, as he is currently experiencing one of his best moments as a footballer, which has carried over to his performances with the Mexican National Team in Concacaf Qualifying and also with the Sub-23 in the past Olympic Games.

What is missing for Alexis a Vega to renew with Chivas?

The best attacker you have Guadalajara aired in an interview for TUDN some details about the extension of his contract with the people of Guadalajara, but if he made it clear that his intention is not to go free at all, on the contrary, he will try to ensure that everyone benefits when he decides to sign his signature and even more so if a transfer to European soccer is achieved, because he recognized that It is his dream.

“I am grateful. I would not like to leave Chivas free. Let what suits me and the club be given. The World Cup is ahead and we have to work for more opportunities to come. Is what we are working with Chivas (its renewal). Thanks to them I have everything I have. There is a clause we are working on: renew and that it be easier for me to go to Europe. It’s a dream that I see close”, Vega pointed out.

With this, the versions that the Rayados de Monterrey will launch an offer for the services of the attacker or that he was even looking for a house in the Sultana del Norte. At Closure 2022 Vega adds two annotations and one more with the Mexican team in the Qualifiers heading to Qatar that marked Jamaica last Thursday.