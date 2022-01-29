Alejandro Mayorga made his debut as Cruz Azul’s scorer in the friendly against America

For Cruz Azul there was no rest on this FIFA Date, because even though there will be no activity in Liga MX this weekend, took the opportunity to meet in a friendly match against Club America, with the aim of keeping pace and with the firm step that advances in the Closing Tournament 2022 of the Liga MX.

At duel played at the Coapa facilities this Saturday at noon, there were bad and good sensations, since despite start by winning the match, La Maquina fell 3-1 before his staunch rival, however, the reinforcement Alejandro Mayorga He already showed his hierarchy when it comes to being hand in hand against the goalkeepers.

And it’s just that at minute 13 of the game, Alexander Mayorga received a filtered ball that left him face to face with Oscar Jimenez, so without hesitation, the cement lateral managed to deceive the America’s goalkeeper with a subtle left foot that sent the ball to his post, to give him in this way the momentary victory over Cruz Azul by 1-0.

However, to1 minute 31 the maximum penalty was decreed in favor of the Eagles and Roger Martínez was in charge of collecting from the 11 steps for the tie that lasted until the break; already for the complementary part, at minute 55 Federico Viñas turned the score around by beating Sebastian Jurado for 2-1 and finally at 77′ Diego Valdes he turned it on from outside the area to sentence the azulcrema victory by 3-1.

It should be noted that due to its Called up to the Mexico National Team, Juan Reynoso could not count on Carlos Rodríguez, Uriel Antuna and Julio César Domínguez, as well as with John Escobar who meets the Paraguay national team, Romulo Otero with Venezuela and the most recent reinforcementlouis abram, which was summoned by Peru.