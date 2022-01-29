Agency representative of Iván Morales complicates his move to Cruz Azul

Sources explained to ESPN the mess that Cruz Azul and Oller Group, the Argentine agency that represents Morales Bravo, a 22-year-old Chilean national team player, have gotten into.

MEXICO — The arrival of the last reinforcement of Blue Cross for him Closure 2022 It has been complicated due to the payment of the commission for the group that represents the Chilean striker Ivan Morales.

Sources with knowledge of the negotiation explained to ESPN the mess in which the directive of Machine Y Oller Groupthe Argentine agency that represents Morales Bravo, a 22-year-old Chilean national team.

The signing of Iván Morales (Colo Colo) has been complicated for Cruz Azul. EFE

Since last Sunday Blue Cross formally agreed to the transfer of Iván Morales with a payment of 400 thousand dollars to Colo-Colo, the Chilean club that could not recover more money because his player’s contract expired on June 30.

However, the negotiation included a bonus of 1.6 million dollars for the player and for his agency, Oller Group, with which the operation to sign the Andean soccer player really costs 2 million USD to Blue Cross.

However, sources explained to ESPN that the legal department of the La Cruz Azul Cooperative has not given the go-ahead for the transfer of those 1.6 million dollars to be made to the Oller Group, because this could generate a legal and fiscal problem. for the cement company by authorizing a payment four times higher to an intermediary than to the club of origin, in this case Colo-Colo.

“Blue Cross has already authorized paying the two million dollars in total, 400 thousand for the Chilean team and the other 1 million 600 thousand for the player and his representatives, the problem is that they want all that amount, and Cruz Azul does not want to enter into a legal conflict with the SAT (Tax Administration Service) for an operation of this type, which is not customary, since normally the agent and the player receive 10 percent of a transfer, not 400 percent as in this case”, explained a source with knowledge of the negotiation.

“The agreement between clubs is total and the player wants to come, the issue is to resolve the commission. Blue Cross has already agreed to pay that 1.6 million dollars to Oller Group, but either by transferring most of the money to Colo-Colo and having the Chilean club pay them, or by paying 400 thousand USD to Colo-Colo, 1 million USD to the player and $600,000 to the agency, but they don’t want to accept it.”

Even, another source told ESPN, Blue Cross He proposed to pay 1.6 million dollars to Iván Morales and for him to transfer the corresponding money to his agency, but the Oller Group’s response has been a rejection until this Saturday, January 29, when there are three days left for the closing of registrations in the League MX (Tuesday, February 1 at 5:00 p.m.).

From Blue Crossfrom Colo-Colo and even in the player’s environment, the negotiation has not been considered lost, but the parties have set a deadline of Sunday and Monday to unlock everything and that Morales finally arrives at La Maquina, or that the celestial directive look for a “bomberazo” in the final hours of the winter market.