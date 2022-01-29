A new look at Macbeth

On January 14, the Apple TV+ streaming platform exclusively premiered The Tragedy of Macbeth, the first feature film that renowned filmmaker Joel Coen directs and writes without his brother Ethan. The film has a very different tone and look than most of the creative duo’s big hits like Fargo, The Big Lebowski or No Country for Dummies.

“The ambition was to make it like a film in terms of accepting what the medium offers you stylistically, psychologically and formally, but trying not to lose the essence of the play of the literary work”explained Joel in an interview and clarified that from the beginning he had never had the intention of making a realistic version of the famous -and many times adapted- play by William Shakespeare.

Filmed entirely in black and white, The Tragedy of Macbeth is a dark and powerful film, with an aesthetic that is very reminiscent of theatrical productions and that at times takes turns of dark expressionism thanks to Bruno Delbonnel’s cinematography. A chapter apart are the impeccable leading roles of Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand (who is also Joel Coen’s wife and one of the film’s producers) as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth.

Respecting in a fairly faithful way the dialogues of the original work, Joel’s first solo feature film does not have any of the black humor that we are used to seeing in the Coens’ films, something logical if you think about the underlying theme of the film. play: the havoc that unbridled ambition can wreak, in this case on a man who is willing to do whatever it takes to become King of Scotland. Undoubtedly one of the great bets of 2022 that critics already point out as one of the best adaptations of Macbeth to the cinema and that is expected to be nominated for several of the most important awards.

Three pearls of the Coen brothers to watch by streaming

Fargo (By Flow): Also starring Francis McDormand, this black humor crime thriller is already a film classic, winner of two Oscars

The Big Lebowski (By Amazon Prime): One of the Coens’ funniest movies about an unemployed bowling fanatic who ends up in trouble when he’s mistaken for a billionaire.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (By Netflix): A compendium of six western stories set in the Old West. Tom Waits, Liam Neeson, James Franco and Harry Melling star.



