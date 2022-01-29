A new game is now available on Xbox Game Pass

The batch of new games for Xbox Game Pass during the second fortnight of this month of January has already come to an end with the arrival of Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master, a new game on Xbox Game Pass that gives more life and nourishes the catalog of this successful Microsoft subscription, which is full of titles of all kinds. Without a doubt, this year 2022 will be full of great titles for Game Pass, but now, while we wait for the new February games to be revealed, Xbox and PC subscribers can already enjoy a new launch game.

Although, before showing you a brief description of Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master, along with the download link and the platforms on which it will be available on Xbox Game Pass, from SomosXbox we remind you that Xeno Crisis and 3 other games will leave Xbox Game Pass at the end of January 2022. You already know that removing the First Party games, the rest of them are only accessible for one season.

Now available a new game on Xbox Game Pass: Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master!

Get the highest score by hitting the Don and Ka notes with the drum on! Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master! Includes over 70 songs, local multiplayer and online ranked matches. Light the flame of your drumming spirit! In this game system you will play the Don and Ka notes to the music as they move from right to left. Each song includes four different difficulties, so you can tailor your skill and have the most fun!