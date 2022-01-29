A new form of advertising: how Balenciaga became the brand that saw the divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West | News, Fashion

Kim Kardashian dressed in Balenciaga. Kanye West dressed in Balenciaga. These two simplified headlines could summarize the most recent stylistic adventures of what was once one of the most powerful couples on the planet. Paradoxically, since the queen of reality television and the king of the music industry -or the kings of the show just- confirmed the end of their marriage in February of last year, their wardrobes have blended more strongly than at that time in the one in which the rapper chose what his wife should wear. The obsession of both to appear dressed in Balenciaga from head to toe has reached unsuspected limits after Julia Fox, Ye’s new romantic interest (that’s what Kanye calls himself now), has recently been seen with him wearing, to the surprise of nobody, also from Balenciaga. A third headline is added to the list.

The fixation with the luxury brand led by Demna Gvasalia, Kanye’s friend and with whom he has announced a collaboration in which Gap also participates, is obvious in the eyes of anyone. For the writer and psychotherapist Mj Corey, responsible for @kardashian_kolloquium, one of the Instagram accounts that best analyzes the adventures of the Kardashian clan, it does not seem like a casual strategy. “Kim and Kanye were very powerful together and knew that when they broke up they would need to stay connected for a while to maintain their public relevance,” the expert explains. S Fashion. “Balenciaga continues to be the common thread that unites them.”

It all started when, being already separated, they recreated a fictitious wedding as a climax to the Show presentation of the rapper’s new album, donda, In Chicago. With a ceremonious step and her face covered by a veil, Kim approached her ex-husband dressed in a wedding dress from Demna’s first haute couture collection for Balenciaga. A month later, Kim covered her face again in another design from the brand at the Met gala, this time in a black and tight version with which she wanted to show that she is unmistakable even when completely hidden. Since then, it is rare that he chooses a brand other than the one mentioned. She wore several outfits, all by Balenciaga, when she made her debut as a guest on the satirical show Saturday night Live And he does the same whenever he gets the chance. And the same could be said of Kanye, who in recent days seems to have acted as actress Julia Fox’s stylist, both bringing out various garments from the firm before the targets of the paparazzi who closely follow their incipient relationship.

If in past times brands and designers boasted of dressing Hollywood stars at their big moments (awards, posh red carpets or weddings) and their best product placement was to create the wardrobe of his great films, it seems that the new marketing stops by accompanying them in more everyday and less happy events. “Divorce rates are getting higher, so separation is a story that people identify with,” reflects the editor of Kardashian Kolloquium about this phenomenon. For her, marketing is about telling compelling stories, and “divorce stories can be a surprisingly clever way to do it.”

Fernando Aguileta de la Garza, specialist in fashion communication and brandingconsiders the aspirational concept of the perfect life associated with luxury brands to be “a bit stale.” «Balenciaga does not need prestige, it needs searches. And these are triggered every time Kim and Kanye make public appearances or upload photos,” he argues to this magazine. And he gives a practical example that proves his theory: if the searches ‘Kim Kardashian’ and ‘Kanye West’ accompanied by ‘Balenciaga’ are typed into Google Trends, both characters reach maximum popularity on two specific dates, November 19 and on January 7. These days coincide with the revelation of their respective romances, Pete Davidson and Julia Fox. “In the middle of all that is the brand, dressing the protagonists and benefiting from clicks that turn into sales,” he adds.

This formula reopens the debate on the difficulty of distinguishing, as viewers, what is real and what is advertising. We know that most of the products that are recommended on Instagram are the result of collaborations paid by the brands and that many actresses spend the awards season dressed by the houses of which they practice, contract through, as ambassadors. But, at least until now, we were not so prepared to identify that an ex-partner could turn his new life stage into a publicity claim told through paparazzi images, a priori, improvised. “It’s getting harder and harder to tell what’s real and what’s advertising and it’s very unhealthy for society because it’s important to know when something is being sold to us,” says Corey.

To add insult to injury, it seems that Kanye is trying to turn his new partner into a version of his ex-wife. It is not difficult for her either, considering that Fox, an Instagram follower of the entire Kardashian clan, has been wearing a very similar style for months, which these days is worth numerous galleries of comparative images in the tabloids. Not forgetting that at the time she posed as a model for Skims, Kim Kardashian’s girdle and underwear firm. And so that everything stays at home, she also starred in a fashion editorial with her current boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Happy the four as that one sang.

Although judging by her recent appearances with Ye, Julia Fox seems like a new Balenciaga enthusiast, perhaps their relationship could turn to another fashion house. The first-person account that the actress published in the magazine Interview, Counting with hair and signs how his second date with the rapper had been, he appears accompanied by multiple images in which he is dressed as Diesel. And, although it can be difficult to focus, the backdrop of the photograph in which they are lying on the floor kissing passionately, is a clothing donkey loaded with Glenn Martens spring-summer 2022 creations for the brand. Everything is about diversifying: in stories of love and heartbreak and in fashion firms that dress and sponsor them.