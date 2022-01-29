A new departure from Pumas UNAM was confirmed

The pass market Cougars, again, it brought more departures than arrivals. Four days before its completion, Andrés Lillini will have to fix himself again with a squad without too many variations in each position and with little experience in the large number of its elements. However, there are details that excited in these first days…

In this context of so many games, it was confirmed that Julio Barragán, a 21-year-old soccer player who was never able to establish himself in the first team, will play for Santos de Guapiles, in Costa Rica. It was the Central American squad itself that made the signing official in its various official accounts.

“I’m Julio Barragán, a Mexican central defender and I’ve come to give everything for the red and white colors. I came to Santos because of a contact they had with my representative. He told me the idea and From the first moment I was convinced that I wanted to come”,the defender pointed out in a video posted on social networks.

“The group is good and healthy. They have protected me very well. I haven’t really felt a change and I’m very grateful. I come to give my best on the pitch.” added who had arrived at UNAM when he was 15 years old and even came to wear the captain’s badge in the U-20 category, although he could not debut in Liga MX.

wants to be champion

In his first words as a new Santos player, Barragán indicated that he will go for the championship: “I want to share with you that I have come to give all my best for this team. We are going to be champions. First of all, God.”