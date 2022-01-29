A French astronomer doubled for DiCaprio in ‘Don’t Look Up’ to write equations instead of the actor

Michaël Marsset, from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, appears in the scenes where the protagonist writes equations, a task that, according to him, “takes a little practice”.

French investigator Michaël Marsset, Leonardo DiCaprio’s stunt double in Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up,” thought he was being “played a joke” when he was asked to take part in the film, he said in an interview with Le Parisien on Saturday.

The scientist, who is 32 years old and works at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, appears in several scenes in the film, specifically in those in which the protagonist writes equations and realizes the imminent impact of an asteroid on Earth.

“Writing equations on a whiteboard takes a bit of practice. They wanted someone who works in the field of asteroids and the solar system to make the scene authentic,” says Marsset.

The researcher remembers: “I immediately replied that I was interested. I like cinema, I’m a fan of DiCaprio and I admire the work he does from the point of view of ecological activism,” says Marsset, who also points out that he passed a rare ‘casting’ for an actor.

“[La directora del ‘casting’] He asked me several times to send him photos of my hands. They also asked me to film myself writing equations on a whiteboard. I had one at home that would work. I did a fun little montage, where I wrote equations, and at the end I took a piece of video where an asteroid hits Earth. I think it was quite unexpected,” says the scientist.

Marsset participated in the shooting for four days, during which he did not spend much time in front of the camera. “I sat and waited for them to call me,” says the astronomer, who admits: “I didn’t do much most of the time.” However, he points out that on several occasions he helped the team to increase the scientific credibility of the film.

“What really caught my attention was the slowness of the process: watching the director give instructions to the actors. It’s like watching a painter painting a canvas, it’s very slow, with small touches. They redo the same scenes over and over from different angles,” recalls Marsset.