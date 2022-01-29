8 years after their separation, the reasons why Dolores Fonzi and Gael García Bernal ended their relationship – Revista Para Ti

Many years after meeting -and with couples involved-, Dolores Fonz and Gael Garcia Bernal they made their romance official in 2008. However, two years earlier they staged a true international scandal when Natalie Portman herself traveled to Buenos Aires, allegedly under suspicion that the Mexican actor, with whom she was dating, was cheating on her with his Argentine colleague.

Perhaps appalled by that experience, and by the nature of his personality, the couple decided to keep their relationship as far away from the press as possible. On January 8, 2009 he was born Lazarushis first son, in a hospital in Madrid, the city in which they resided at that time. Amid rumors of estrangement, a year later Gael announced on Twitter that Dolores was pregnant again. So it was that on April 4, 2011, the actress gave birth to Libertybut this time in Buenos Aires.

Dolores and Gael when they started their family.

Justly, the Fonzi-Bernal family was characterized by being “nomadic” due to the profession of both, but more than anything because of the Mexican actor, who had already made his place in Hollywood. they lived in Buenos Aires, Madrid, Los Angeles and Mexico. “We adapt to what children need. Now we choose Buenos Aires for them to grow up and go to school. Y Gael comes and goes for work“, Tomás Fonzi’s sister explained in 2014, in dialogue with the magazine The urban planet. “Nothing matters more to me than being with my children. Motherhood is that: stop doing things for one and do them for others. I do not live it as a resignation or resentment, “she commented then regarding the fact of having to relegate his career.

During their relationship, Dolores Fonzi and Gael García Bernal starred in many crisis rumors couple and distance. In August 2014, it was Patricia Bernal, the actor’s mother, who referred to the final separation. “We support each other as always, because we have to support each other, we have to take care of ourselves, we have to be close, we all have a very good friendship, and they are closer. Sometimes things work, they don’t work, but you have to get closer, because decisions are made and that’s how they are. [Gael] is very well, the children are very well and Dolores is perfectly fine, and We are all very good friends. Here the most important thing is the children and you have to take care of them and move them forward, and you have to be with them,” said the woman, who is also an actress.

Gael and Dolores.

In spite of everything, and with two children in between, their bond continued on very good terms and, according to Dolores, they share the tasks very well as parents. In fact, in 2020 the Mexican was installed in Argentina for a time to be able to be with Lázaro and Libertad during the strict quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.