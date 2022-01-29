5 movies that show Adam Sandler as a good dramatic actor!

The actor is one of the highest-grossing performers in his career with unforgettable entries in the comedy genre, but he also had time for drama. Here we show it to you!

Adam Sandler he built his successful career based on comedies that have absurd humor and show him with all his histrionic capacity reacting to different situations. His films have a trademark with actors accompanying him in different entrances and a similar tone that can be enjoyed by heterogeneous audiences. Over 30 years in the industry make him one of the friendliest faces in Hollywood.

However, today we want to show that Sandler he is much more than a comic actor. His emotional range allows him to participate in dramatic films as effectively as he does humor. Many of the films that we are going to review today are moving thanks to the intervention of this interpreter, who was underestimated on several occasions.

+Adam Sandler’s dramatic films

5. Punch Drunk Love

Barry he is a lonely character who has seven domineering sisters who take every opportunity to ridicule him. he falls in love with Firewood while experiencing a series of situations that make him explode with anger. Written and directed by the talented Paul Thomas Anderson, the film was Sandler’s first “serious role” inside Hollywood.

4. Spanglish

It shows the relationship between a boss and the woman who works in his house, a Mexican woman who cannot speak English. They will understand each other emotionally and Flower he discovers that the Clasky family, despite their good financial position, has problems even worse than his own. Can these two people from such different worlds fall in love? The movie surprises.

3.click

The film shows a character very similar to “Sandler”, who finds a universal remote control that gives him the power to modify reality however he chooses. The critics did not recognize the depth of a film that shows in a tragicomic way the life of Michael Newman, full of good intentions, but without the ability to realize them.

2. The Meyerowitz Stories

It tells the story of a group of brothers who live in the shadow of their father. After separating from his wife, the unemployed Danny Meyerowitz he moves in with his father Harold, a retired art teacher and sculptor, and his third wife, Maureen. Danny has a younger sister, Jean, and they have a younger half-brother, Matthew. Deluxe cast: Dustin Hoffman, Ben Stiller Y emma thompson.

1. Uncut Gems

In this case, Sandler is a jeweler in New York’s Diamond District who has a serious gambling problem and owes his loan shark brother-in-law $100,000. His life is divided between his ex-wife. Dinah, and her lover Julia, who works in her store. Soon, the reality of this character will be revolutionized. Sad ending! Best dramatic performance Adam Sandler.