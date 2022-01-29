5 movies available on Netflix to cry and eat ice cream this February 14

The February 14th approaches and with it, kitsch, romanticism and all the articles dedicated to consumerism take over the streets, reminding single people of their marital status, which some seem not to affect, while others are reminded of old loves.

In any case, a plan that never fails in the Day of love and Friendship is a movie afternoon, and if you are a fan of the emotional tapesthis count of movie classics available on Netflixit will surely be of interest to you.

Remember that you can enjoy these movies in the company of your partner, your best friends, siblings, doggies or alone, at the end of the day what matters is having a good time, even if in the end you finish wrapped in tears and frozen.

Always the same day

can you imagine being in love with your best friend or friend for years? Although this has practically become a cliché, the truth is that it is a fairly common situation; Not surprisingly, there are several films dedicated to this, one of them being ‘One Day’, which, in addition to having the participation of the beautiful Anne Hathaway, has a very interesting plot.

Well, while you spend the entire film imagining that the film will end when the protagonists finally accept their lovean unexpected plot twist turns what seemed like a beautiful happy ending into a raw reflection on what it means to have your favorite person walk out of your life.

The butterfly Effect

We have all wanted to turn back time at least once in our lives, but what would you do if you could rewrite your story over and over again until you were able to be with your true love? Surely you would do it without thinking about the consequences that these alterations in time and space could bring to other people.

An issue that also happens to Ashton Kutcher, who in the film plays Evan, a man with the ability to turn back time and change the fate of his childhood friends. Although at first the story might not seem romantic, the truth is that love acts in complicated ways and when it is true, it can even force us to give up our own happiness, if with this we achieve that our special person has a life away from pain.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

They say he love and infatuation they are completely different, while in one you fail to see the flaws of the person you think you love, in another you manage to appreciate those characteristics that everyone sees as something negative, but that you manage to assimilate as an important part of the essence of the person. to be loved.

However, nobody tells you what to do when that spark disappears, or how to react when someone decides to forget you and continue on their way; first you go through denial and you hold on to that lovebut when pain invades every part of your soul all you want to do is forget that you ever met that person.

But if there really was a machine to erase someone you loved so much from your mind, would you be willing to lose those memories by their side? In this film starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet, this possibility is addressed in a way that makes you glimpse the evolution and deterioration of human relationships, without neglecting how painful this process can be and how captive we become of Those memories that once did not make you think that the moon was made of cheese.

patch Adams

Laughter captivates the soul, heals heart wounds and it is good for our body, therefore, there are people who rely on the effects of laughter therapy, such as Hunter Doherty “Patch” Adams, a doctor who inspired this tender film that, in addition to inviting reflection on the human kindness, tells the romantic story about a medical student who with pranks and jokes manages to make one of his fellow students fall in love with her, who hides a dark secret under her serious personality.

What would you do if by following your advice you lost the love of your life? This is one of the thoughts that causes Robin Williams, the protagonist of this story, to be on the verge of losing his essence, which manages to bring joy to hundreds of patients who believed that life had lost its shine.

Marley and Me

who said he February 14th It’s just to celebrate romantic love? what about the friendship? Of most faithful love of all, of those who rarely meet in life and who without asking for anything in return give you everything; Of course we are referring to puppies, that species that has rightly been cataloged as “the best friend of the human being”.

“A dog doesn’t want fancy cars, big houses, or designer clothes; with a stick he will feel happy. A dog doesn’t care if you’re rich or poor; cunning or clumsy; smart or dumb; smart or stupid: give him your heart and he’ll give you his. How many people can you say that about?

If you’ve had a loin, you know what we’re talking about, because no matter that they can’t talk to you, with their looks and kisses they give you their whole life; because even on the worst days they always wait for you with a wag of their tails that one bad day stops shaking, causing a hole to be present in your life and in your heart.

