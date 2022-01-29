4 great movies to watch this weekend on Amazon before they drop from Prime Video at the end of January

One of the big problems with streaming platforms is that they rarely announce when a movie or series is going to disappear from their catalogue, so perhaps we have postponed its viewing so much that we will no longer be able to do so. Today I propose a review of Four great films that will leave the Amazon Prime Video catalog in Spain at the end of Januaryalso proposing as many other alternatives in the same situation in case you have already seen the selected ones.

‘Cell 211’





One of the most applauded films of Spanish cinema so far in the 21st century. It is clear that for this the magnetic interpretation of louis tosar as Malamadre, one of the best characters of his long career, but his virtues go far beyond that.

After a misstep with ‘The Kovak Box’, Daniel Monzon expresses here in depth all the tension derived from the riot that takes place inside a prison, managing to convey to the viewer the suffocating climate that exists there, but also the abundance of primary feelings that guide the motivations of its characters, making us all believe they.

Criticism in Espinof

If you don’t want to see ‘Cell 211’ and you are looking for another type of thriller, in this case oriented to the formula of perfect heists, ‘hidden plan’ (‘Inside Plan’) will also leave Prime Video at the end of the month.

‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ (‘The Wolf of Wall Street’)





An overwhelming film with a rhythm that many films designed for pure entertainment would like for themselves. There is something of that in this excellent work of Martin Scorsese about the life of Jordan Belfort, but obviously has much more to offer the viewer.

For now, the exceptional interpretation of Leonardo Dicaprioperhaps the best that the actor has given us so far, and the great work of the rest of the cast helps a lot, but Scorsese’s staging work is masterful, but he doesn’t want to forget the vital contribution of Thelma Schoonmaker in the montage.

Criticism in Espinof

Another movie based on a true story that is quite worthwhile and that also leaves Prime Video at the end of January is ‘Public Enemies’ (‘Public Enemies’), the approach to the figure of John Dillinger from MMichael Mann and Johnny Depp.

‘My best friend’s wedding’ (‘Bridesmaids’)





A hilarious comedy born from a combination of talent that is hard to beat: Kristen Wieg as co-writer and protagonist, Paul Feig Behind the cameras, Judd Apatow in production and a cast with very talented actresses. She at the time she was hilarious Melissa McCarthy the one that received the most applause, but also be careful with the contribution of rose byrne.

Quite a box office phenomenon at the time, probably in part because he knew how to hit the target now of addressing female friendship with a fresh and funny approach without foregoing other less common sources of comedy in proposals of this style.

Criticism in Espinof

If you fancy another kind of comedy, ‘fatal weapon’ (‘Hot Fuzz’) will also leave Amazon Prime Video at the end of the month. For some the best installment of the Cornetto trilogy -for me, on the other hand, it would be the least successful- and one of the films that best knew how to take advantage of the duo formed by simon pegg Y Nick Frost.

‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ (‘T2 – Terminator 2: Judgment Day’)

One of the best action movies of all time, in which james cameron showed that it handles like very few within this genre. It is true that it is still a kind of covert remake of the mythical first installment, but it is with a different approach that allows it to transmit a different energy to the viewer.

The cast is also heavily inspired, from the unforgettable villain played by Robert Patrick up to a arnold schwarzenegger offering here a friendlier view of his T-800, but also beware of Edward Furlong and, above all, an overwhelming Linda Hamilton. Needless to say, it was a milestone in terms of visual effects at the time, surprising how well they hold up 30 years after their release.

Criticism in Espinof

Another estimable sequel leaving Prime Video at the end of the month is ‘Hellboy 2: The Golden Army’ (‘Hellboy 2: The Golden Army’), a film in which William of the Bull It enjoyed greater freedom of movement than its predecessor.