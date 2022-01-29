2 drinks that will help you cleanse and detoxify your kidneys

The health of kidneys It is very important since this organ is responsible for filtering waste and excess water from the blood, which becomes urine. If they present a problem in them, some diseases can be triggered, according to Medline Plus, from the United States National Library of Medicine.

However, apart from taking adequate treatment or a diet that helps this important issue, there are some drinks natural that can help cleanse and detoxify the kidneys through their properties of being powerful ingredients in vitamins and minerals that are needed to help remove impurities from these valuable organs.

With the following recipes you will know two drinks what can cleanse, detoxify and end up eliminating substances that are no longer needed in the body so that the kidneys preserve your health. But before delighting them, it is vitally important to mention that these types of homemade preparations must be consulted by an expert in the field who determines what is best for each case, once this valuable point has been clarified, these two options can be a natural way to add some benefits for these organs.

plain lemon juice

Studies have found positive evidence that drinking lemon juice on an empty stomach first thing in the morning and another a few hours before dinner seems to help break up smaller stones in the kidneys and benefit them through their properties.

Ingredients:

3 large pieces of lemon previously washed

200 ml of water

Honey to taste (optional)

Preparation

To start with the preparation of this drink you must squeeze each of the lemon pieces until you get all the juice from them in a glass, then add the water and sweetener to taste such as natural honey, mix well.

Enjoy a rich lemon juice that can help treat kidney stones naturally. However, it is important to mention that before ingesting this type of drinks You should consult a specialist doctor who can guide you on these sensitive issues.

Hibiscus infusion

Hibiscus flower can help cleanse the liver and kidneys since it is an ingredient that eliminates toxins from the body through urine, discarding what is no longer needed. Experts recommend it to people who suffer from kidneys due to retaining fluids.

However, its consumption must also be responsibly and guided by an expert.

Ingredients:

A handful of dried hibiscus flowers

300 ml of water

honey to sweeten

Preparation

Bring the water to a boil in a saucepan and before it reaches the boiling point, add the JamaicaTurn off the heat and let stand for about 10 minutes. Strain and sweeten with honey if you wish, enjoy a rich Jamaican infusion.

Now the time has come to decide which of these two drinks can be prepared from home as they can help you cleanse and detoxify the kidneys as long as it is consulted with a doctor and taken responsibly. Remember that the most important thing is your health