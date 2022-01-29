17 Actors Who Deserved To Be Fired From Their TV Shows
What do you think about it? Was the dismissal fair? 🤔
one.
Charlie Sheen was fired from Two and a Half Men for his unstable behavior, his drug use and his offensive comments.
two.
Kevin Spacey was fired from House of Cards for allegations of sexual abuse.
3.
He was also fired from All the money in the world.
Four.
Roseanne Barr was fired from her leading role in the reboot of the sitcom roseanne. The series was canceled and later resurfaced as The Conners, where Roseanne’s character was eliminated.
5.
Gina Carano was fired from The Mandalorian after comparing being a Republican to being a Jew during the Holocaust.
6.
Hartley Sawyer was fired from Flash due to some offensive tweets.
7.
Isaiah Washington was fired from Grey’s Anatomy after saying an anti-gay slur on set.
8.
Shannen Doherty was fired from the hit series Beverly Hills, 90210 after showing a “conflictive” attitude during the recordings and having problems with his partners, especially with Tori Spelling.
9.
Jussie Smollett was fired from Empire after hiring two acquaintances to stage a hate crime against himself.
10.
Robert Downey Jr. was fired from Ally McBeal for drug use.
eleven.
Sasha Mitchell was fired from Step by Step after being arrested for domestic violence.
12.
Danny Masterson was fired from The Ranch after accusations of sexual abuse.
13.
Lori Loughlin did not return to Fullers House after going to jail for his part in the 2019 college admissions scandal.
14.
louisLouie CK’s show, came to an end after his own statements of sexual misconduct came to light.
fifteen.
Steve Burton was fired from Hospital general for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID.
16.
Jason Mitchell was fired from Chi following allegations of sexual harassment on set.
17.
And finally… Armie Hammer was fired from almost every movie and series in which he was going to participate after accusations of sexual abuse and supposed messages in which he called himself a cannibal.
This post was translated from English.