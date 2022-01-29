17 Actors Who Deserved To Be Fired From Their TV Shows

one.

Charlie Sheen was fired from Two and a Half Men for his unstable behavior, his drug use and his offensive comments.

Greg Gayne/CBS/courtesy Everett Collection

Warner Bros. fired Sheen after losing his reputation and using drugs, stating that his “well-founded, good-faith opinion is that Mr. Sheen has committed serious crimes involving moral misconduct (including, among other things, facilitating cocaine other people as part of his publicly self-destructive lifestyle)”. Warner Bros. also cited self-destructive behavior, problems at work, and offensive comments, such as calling co-creator Chuck Lorre “stupid little guy.” His character was killed off and Ashton Kutcher took on a lead role in the series. At the time, Sheen was the highest-paid actor on television.

two.

Kevin Spacey was fired from House of Cards for allegations of sexual abuse.

David Giesbrecht/Netflix/courtesy Everett Collection

Spacey was fired from his hit Netflix series after actor Anthony Rapp accused him of sexual abuse. Production on the final season of the series was put on hold, and it eventually aired with Robin Wright as the lead star. Netflix also refused to work with Spacey in the future, scrapping his film. Gore. He was subsequently ordered to pay $31 million in damages to the production company for the money they lost by stopping production and rewriting the season.

3.

He was also fired from All the money in the world.

Aidan Monaghan TriStar Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Spacey was fired from the film after filming wrapped, again, due to the same sexual abuse allegations. He was replaced by Christopher Plummer, who reshot all of his scenes in nine days and was nominated for an Oscar for his performance.

Four.

Roseanne Barr was fired from her leading role in the reboot of the sitcom roseanne. The series was canceled and later resurfaced as The Conners, where Roseanne’s character was eliminated.

ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Barr was fired after making offensive and racist comments about Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, which ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey called “abhorrent, disgusting and incompatible with our values.”

5.

Gina Carano was fired from The Mandalorian after comparing being a Republican to being a Jew during the Holocaust.

Justin Lubin / Disney+/Lucasfilm / Courtesy Everett Collection

Carano, who had previously made controversial comments on social media, was asked not to return to the Lucasfilm and Disney series, and plans for her character to have her own series were cancelled.

6.

Hartley Sawyer was fired from Flash due to some offensive tweets.

Colin Bentley/The CW/Courtesy Everett Collection

It was announced that Hartley would not return for the following season of Flash after screenshots of many of his old racist, misogynistic and homophobic tweets surfaced on social media. One tweet read: “The only thing that stops me from writing somewhat racist tweets is knowing that Al Sharpton would never stop complaining about me.”

7.

Isaiah Washington was fired from Grey’s Anatomy after saying an anti-gay slur on set.

Ron Tom / ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

He later claimed that it wasn’t directed at anyone in particular, although some sources claim he said it for his co-star, TR Knight, who is gay. Apparently, Washington said the word after a physical and verbal confrontation with the protagonist Patrick Dempsey. Later, he was fired for his comment.

8.

Shannen Doherty was fired from the hit series Beverly Hills, 90210 after showing a “conflictive” attitude during the recordings and having problems with his partners, especially with Tori Spelling.

Mario Casilli / TV Guide / Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

Spelling, who also claimed that Doherty got into a physical altercation with co-star Jennie Garth, admitted in 2015 that he called his father, producer Aaron Spelling, to have Doherty fired following heightened tensions on set. Doherty returned to play the character in the reboot/sequel. 90210 and participated as herself along with her peers in BH 90210.

9.

Jussie Smollett was fired from Empire after hiring two acquaintances to stage a hate crime against himself.

Chuck Hodes/Fox/courtesy Everett Collection

Smollett shocked fans when he declared that he had been the victim of a homophobic and racist attack, and it was later revealed that he had made it all up. He was charged with making a false police report and fired from the series, which was in its fifth season.

10.

Robert Downey Jr. was fired from Ally McBeal for drug use.

20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection.

In fact, Downey Jr. was arrested several times before being fired from the show, but was finally fired in March 2001, right after being arrested for investigation of being under the influence of drugs and then entering rehab.

eleven.

Sasha Mitchell was fired from Step by Step after being arrested for domestic violence.

Warner Bros. Television / courtesy Everett Collection

Surprisingly, he wasn’t fired from the show until his second domestic violence arrest, and still returned as a guest in a Season 7 episode.

12.

Danny Masterson was fired from The Ranch after accusations of sexual abuse.

Patrick Wymore/Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

Masterson denied the facts, claiming they had already been investigated and dismissed years ago and saying he was “disappointed” by Netflix’s decision. In the series, they killed Rooster, his character.

13.

Lori Loughlin did not return to Fullers House after going to jail for his part in the 2019 college admissions scandal.

Michael Yarish/Netflix/courtesy Everett Collection

Along with her husband, Loughlin was convicted of paying half a million dollars to get her daughters into USC (for which she falsified evidence that her daughters were on the high school rowing team) and served two months in jail. She was not in the fifth and final season of the series after having participated in the first four.

14.

louisLouie CK’s show, came to an end after his own statements of sexual misconduct came to light.

KC Bailey/FX / courtesy Everett Collection

FX canceled their deal with Louis and his production company after he admitted to masturbating in front of several female co-workers, stating “Now is not the time for me to do TV shows. It’s time for this to speak honestly to women.” who have decided to tell their painful experiences”.

fifteen.

Steve Burton was fired from Hospital general for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID.

Adam Larkey/ABC/courtesy Everett Collection

The character he had played since 1991 was killed off after Burton decided to leave the series rather than get vaccinated.

16.

Jason Mitchell was fired from Chi following allegations of sexual harassment on set.

Parrish Lewis / Showtime / Courtesy Everett Collection

The exact circumstances that led to Mitchell’s firing are a bit uncertain: Mitchell says it was more because he asked for more money and that he doesn’t even know what he’s accused of. However, series creator Lena Waithe says she had been brought up to speed on the issues between Mitchell and co-star Tiffany Boone, while season two showrunner Ayanna Floyd Davis said: “Actually, we all They were well aware of Jason’s behavior and his many problems with HR.” Mitchell had also recently been fired from the Netflix movie Catch that email.

17.

And finally… Armie Hammer was fired from almost every movie and series in which he was going to participate after accusations of sexual abuse and supposed messages in which he called himself a cannibal.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

was fired from billion dollar spy, and from the tv series The Offer, being fired from everything in which it was going to appear and that the production process had not yet concluded. He was also kicked out by his agency and his publicist.

