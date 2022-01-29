17 Actors Who Deserved To Be Fired From Their TV Shows

Greg Gayne/CBS/courtesy Everett Collection



Warner Bros. fired Sheen after losing his reputation and using drugs, stating that his “well-founded, good-faith opinion is that Mr. Sheen has committed serious crimes involving moral misconduct (including, among other things, facilitating cocaine other people as part of his publicly self-destructive lifestyle)”. Warner Bros. also cited self-destructive behavior, problems at work, and offensive comments, such as calling co-creator Chuck Lorre “stupid little guy.” His character was killed off and Ashton Kutcher took on a lead role in the series. At the time, Sheen was the highest-paid actor on television.