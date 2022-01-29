15 flattering and rejuvenating haircuts

There is a huge variety of styles around hair, and many times we opt for the same haircut that we have been for years, simply for not taking risks or not knowing what suits us. And the truth is that with the haircut you wear you can enhance the features of your face or freshen up your look with a masterful scissor touch. So point out some of the most flattering and rejuvenating haircuts already worn by celebrities.

bob with waves

This cut never goes out of style, but there are small variations to take into account, and it is now worn with soft waves, an ideal way to take years off yourself with a single gesture.

Cate Blanchet’s Wavy Bobgtres

asymmetrical pixie

It is a cut with a lot of personality and with which you will certainly not go unnoticed, leaving your comfort zone. You can get a lot out of it, combing it in different ways.

Sharon Stone’s asymmetrical pixiegtres

curtain bangs

The curtain fringe is one of the trends that has been hitting very hard for months and the truth is that you can wear it with long hair like Nuria Roca or with a midi cut.

Nuria Roca’s curtain bangsgtres

Garon Court

In addition to providing a fresh and natural air, it helps us to mark the features of our face. You can comb it with the help of the dryer or leave it natural, showing off textured hair.

Aitana Snchez-Gijn’s garon hairgtres

long bob

It is a type of cut that you can wear at all stages of your life and that always looks good. If you cut it in layers like the actress has done, you will even give the hair more movement and freshness.

Penlope Cruz’s long bobgtres

micro bob

This is perfect for those who are not afraid of scissors and want to cut to the chase. Halfway between the pixie and the traditional bob, it is a more than rejuvenating weapon for the face.

Keira Knightley’s micro bobgtres

hair with volume

How many of us have envied Carrie Bradshaw’s spectacular mane? And it is that if you want a hair like this, apart from having a considerable length, you only have to use the appropriate products, such as a good curling iron.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s curly hairgtres

Court Carr

This cut is characterized by being totally square (“carr” in French) and the truth is that if you have an oval and thin face, it will be the perfect shot to highlight your best features. The key is to wear it totally smooth.

The carr cut of Nieves lvarezgtres

classic pixie

This cut not only beautifies the face, in addition to being pure originality, but also highlights the eyes and makes them more expressive. The best way to wear it is parted on the side like Katy Perry does.

Katy Perry’s pixiegtres

shaggy

Are you looking for that casual haircut with which you get volume and texture at the same time? Then the shaggy is your solution. As we see in the actress, it is a perfect option for those with fine hair, since it will be seen that you have more quantity due to the layered cut.

January Jones Shaggygtres

curly bob

Although we love the smooth bob, the truth is that it is a cut suitable for curly hair and that it is ideal. Without a doubt, it is a perfect way to refresh your style and look younger and more daring.

Lucy Boynton’s Curly Bobgtres

Short and with bangs

It is a cut that you probably had as a child, but know that over the years you can recover it. The midi length has always been one of the most flattering and if you add the bangs, you have the perfect cut for this 2022.

Ana de Armas short hair with bangsgtres

Clavicut

This is a collarbone-length haircut (hence the name) that flatters all face and hair types. You can wear it smooth, or with some waves to the water as the actress does and that are left from registration.

Natalie Portman’s clavicutgtres

bowl haircut

Are you looking for a radical change? Look at the cut of the actress, which although it is one of the riskiest, but you see that it looks wonderful. It is a way of wearing very short hair, without having to resort to the classic pixie.

Charlize Theron’s bowl haircutgtres

long hair with bangs

And if you don’t want to make a radical change either, you just have to add a fringe to your classic mane, since it is the perfect tool to take years off. It is especially recommended for people with hair that is not curly.

Caroline de Maigret’s long hair with bangsgtres

