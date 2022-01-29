10 times Steven Spielberg was the greatest living director

He is the man who changed cinema for the better. Steven Spielberg has received numerous recognitions and awards for his work. Steven Spielberg is rightly considered one of the best behind the camera. Since the 1970s, he has been adding legendary images of himself to the catalogs of many different genres. With each masterpiece, he has succeeded in dispelling any doubt critics had about his abilities as a man of the cinema.

There is no denying that Spielberg is one of the all-time greats. In many moments of his career, he was the best in the game. The top of Tinseltown is very lonely, and Steven Spielberg had no rivals when these movies hit the screens.

10 Spielberg created one of the most impressive scenes in cinema with Saving Private Ryan

Few films in the history of cinema have been released with as much intensity as Saving the Soldier. Ryan. The second scene of Save the Soldier Ryan, in which soldiers storm the beach as part of the Normandy invasion, is creepy, horrifying and heartbreaking all at once. Thanks to Spielberg’s exceptional cinematic skill, this scene is an extreme assault on the senses, capturing the terror of war.

Desaturated colors and handheld cameras became a staple of the war film genre thanks to Spielberg. After Saving Private Ryan many imitators came, but there has never been a better movie about World War II.

9 Spielberg came of age as a filmmaker with his harrowing drama The Color Purple

Spielberg’s early film successes showcased his incredible range as a director. the terrors of Sharkthe fascinating close encounters of the third kind and soulful magic of ET the alien showed the versatility of the American filmmaker. To truly mature as a man of the movies, Spielberg had to tackle something much more significant.

With the color purple, from 1985, Steven Spielberg became a director capable of dealing with the most heartbreaking human tragedies. This masterpiece starring Whoopi Goldberg tackles all kinds of tough topics. It wouldn’t be the last time Spielberg brought such a heartbreaking theme to the big screen.

8 He Confronted The Holocaust With Schindler’s List

Few expected the American director to follow the color purple with a film about the Holocaust a few years later. Spielberg was initially hesitant to adapt Oskar Schindler’s story. He was unsure if he was really “prepared” to make such a movie.

Cinema’s most commercially successful director rose to the challenge and created the definitive Holocaust film. Schindler’s List It won seven Academy Awards and was considered the eighth best American film of all time by the American Film Institute.

7 Spielberg brought to life one of cinema’s greatest heroes in Raiders of the Lost Ark

Harrison Ford is no stranger to iconic movie characters. Han Solo is one of the most popular figures in one of the most popular movie franchises. However, for many fans, “ Raiders of the Lost Ark”, by Steven Spielberg, was an improvement for the public. search of the The Lost Ark spawned a hugely successful series and made Indiana Jones a pop culture phenomenon.

There is no doubt that George Lucas played his part in the creation of Harrison’s two heroic characters, and much of the credit must go to Ford himself. Without Spielberg’s adept ability to make sensational action-adventure films, Indiana Jones would not have become one of the greatest characters in cinema.

6 With the opening scene of “Jaws”, he instilled in a generation an irrational fear of the ocean

In 1975, Steven Spielberg managed to scare an entire generation with a single scene. Shark not only did it terrify audiences, but it changed cinema as it was known. Spielberg’s shark sensation essentially created the blockbuster of the summer.

The The opening scene of “Jaws” showed a young swimmer being caught by a gigantic (yet invisible) great white shark. Shark it was an instantly unforgettable piece of movie magic. Today, “Shark “ is a pop culture powerhouse, and its iconic opening scene is a big part of the reason for that.

5 Spielberg Shocked Audiences With Roy’s First Meeting In Close Encounters Of The Third Kind

Richard Dreyfuss’s Roy first encounters alien life in Close Encounters of the Third Kind. This scene remains one of the best examples of the director’s ability to amaze audiences with a single cinematic sequence.

Gorgeous visual effects, goosebumps-inducing use of sound, and blistering pacing make this scene one of the most memorable of Spielberg’s career. Audiences in 1977 had never seen anything like it. Despite the influence of the third kind in modern science fiction, it can be argued that fans haven’t seen anything like it since.

4 He has spent almost his entire career collecting gold statues

At the time of this writing, Steven Spielberg’s films have racked up a whopping 32 Academy Awards. This includes 2 Best Director awards and a single Best Picture, despite having garnered 10 nominations for the latter. No modern filmmaker surpasses the director of Shark in this sense. The plethora of accolades she has received is a testament to his skill and his staying power in Hollywood.

Spielberg has also won multiple lifetime achievement awards from various agencies. He even received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015.

3 He Made Sure ET’s Flying Bikes Captured The Imagination Of Millions

His filmography is incredibly varied in terms of film genres. Steven Spielberg has a well-earned reputation in Hollywood as a filmmaker with a knack for warming the heart. Many fantastic adventures have helped build this reputation.

One scene from ET. offers all the evidence necessary to prove Spielberg’s talent. Flying motorcycles are an icon in the Spielberg catalog. Witnessing Elliott and his little alien friend take off for the first time in ET The Extra-Terrestrial is a truly impressive and unforgettable experience.

2 Directed An Outstanding Performance By Daniel Day-Lewis In Lincoln

Lincoln is another fantastic Steven Spielberg movie. Lincoln marks Spielberg’s finest achievement in directing an actor. Daniel Day-Lewis won the Academy Award for Best Actor, which doesn’t seem like an unusual achievement, since he holds the record for three statuettes. However, Spielberg still deserves his share of credit for directing one of the best performances ever made on film.

The resulting combination of the talents of two all-time greats, Spielberg and Day-Lewis, does not disappoint. Sensational may seem like an exaggeration, but Lincoln is absolutely up to the task.

1 Steven Spielberg Created The Definitive Big Screen Blockbuster, Jurassic Park

When it comes to Spielberg’s greatest cinematic achievement, there are almost too many movies and moments to choose from. Interms of a single big-budget movie, Jurassic Park, from 1993may be the high point of the filmmaker’s incomparable career.

Yes Shark gave birth to the blockbuster, Jurassic Park It was his evolution. Iconic and influential, Spielberg’s dinosaur delight is a cinema must-see. Park Jurassic It broke new ground and broke old records, created an immovable franchise and secured Spielberg’s place among the greatest film directors in history.