10 novelists who worked on a video game

It is not uncommon for masters of a field to be involved in the gaming world. Steven Spielberg, Paul McCartney and Guillermo del Toro have made a name for themselves in an industry and have been involved in games. However, it is one thing for a teacher of another visual or auditory medium to participate in a video game, but what about the printed word?

Sometimes when a novel is adapted into a game, the author acts as an advisor or even participates in the development of the title. Some novelists are also gamers. Others even despise the industry, but collaborate with developers just so their name isn’t attached to a shoddy product. As video games focus on story, more and more titles become collaborations between developers and writers.

10 Arthur C. Clarke Guided Players Through The World Of Rama

Along with Isaac Asimov and Robert A. Heinlein, Arthur C. Clarke is one of the most celebrated and important figures in science fiction. He collaborated with filmmaker Stanley Kubrick on the film 2001: An Odyssey space and wrote numerous stories and novels. Sierra contacted Clarke about adapting two of her books into a game.

The game, Branch, take elements of Rendezvous with Rama Y Branch II and places them in a graphic adventure in the first person. Clarke even appears in the game’s numerous death scenes, giving the player helpful advice on how to progress.

9 Clive Barker worked on games like Undying and Jericho

Like Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, two games based on the horror movie were released nightbreed, one of them being an action title and the other a graphic adventure. Barker also worked on two horror-themed first-person shooters.

According to Barkers, undying it had been in development prior to his involvement, but did not fit Dreamworks Interactive’s expectations. Someone suggested to Steven Spielberg that he get in touch with Barker, and he agreed. Barker would later partner with Spanish developer Mercurystream, ofMetroid Dread, in the first person shooter Jericho.

8 Terry Pratchett Participated In All Three Discworld Games

Terry Pratchett collaborated with Perfect Entertainment on the game adaptations of his novels. of the Discworld, but his share decreased with each installment. While the first few games were loose adaptations of his work, the third title -Noir- wasa completely original story with an outline provided by Pratchett and written by Chris Bateman.

The titles were hailed for their humor but criticized for their puzzle logic. Pratchett once joked:“I built myself a new office with the copyrights from the first game and built a second office with the copyrights from the second to put the cards“.

7 Neil Gaiman worked with The Odd Gentlemen at Wayward Manor

Neil Gaiman is famous for his many award-winning novels and his contributions to comics, television, and film. Some of his works have been adapted into games, such as Coraline, but the only original game in which he has participated is Wayward Manor, from Odd Gentlemen.

Although an adventure game written by the writer of classics like Sandman Y stardust and developed by the team that resurrected the franchise King’s Quest sounds like a great idea on paper, Wayward Manor It received poor reviews for its unintuitive puzzles, numerous bugs, and lackluster visuals.

6 Douglas Adams Participated In Several Text-Based Adventures

Douglas Adams is known for his numerous novels and his contributions to television and radio, but he is no stranger to the world of games. He was heavily involved in the Infocom text adventure Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. LucasArts’ first graphic adventure was a video game adaptation of the film labyrinth of Jim Henson and Terry Jones.

Douglas Adams recommended switching from text-based visuals to graphics once players entered the world. Years later, he would write and design the graphic adventure title starship titanic , which used a hybrid point-and-click interface with text-based commands for specialized dialog.

5 Harlan Ellison voiced AM in I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream

Cyberdream’s David Sears spent several days at Harlan Ellison’s house looking for ideas for the adaptation of I Have No Mouth and I Must Scream. Sears asked Ellison why the Allied Master computer specifically chose these five humans to torture, which influenced the direction of the game.

According to Sears, Ellison’s unfamiliarity with the medium led to creative disputes between the two parties. Initially, Ellison wanted the game to be unsolvable, but Sears managed to convince him to make the game both good and bad. Ellison also provided the voice of AM, the antagonist of both the story and the game.

4 Orson Scott Card contributed dialogue to classics like Monkey Island

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that the author of a book centered on a boy who learns to fight through a game is immersing himself in the video game industry. When LucasArts graphic adventure, loom, by Brian Moriarty, became an upgrade to CD talkie, the dialogue had to be modified to fit the limited disk space.

Orson Scott Card cut Moriarty’s original script. TOCard is also credited with writing the insults for The Secret of Monkey’s sword fighting minigame. Island.

3 Dmitry Gluhovsky worked with the developers of the game Metro 2033

The first person shooter Subway 2033 by 4A Games is based on the homonymous novel by Dmitry Glukhovsky. Glukovsky was impressed by the developer’s earlier works and felt that they had an “Eastern European mentality” that served the game’s themes.

Although he gave the studio a lot of creative freedom, he also had a hand in development, even going so far as to rewrite the dialogue for the Russian version of the game. He also approved of 4A Games’ decision to deviate from the source material and give players two possible outcomes in the game’s ending.

2 Yahtzee Croshaw made a punch for games like Watch Dogs Legion

Yahtzee Croshaw became known with the scathing and satirical online review program Zero Punctuation and has also garnered praise for his award-winning novels, such as Jam Y Will Save the Galaxy for Food. He has also written and programmed many titles such as poacher Y The Consuming Shadow.

During the development of one of the many iterations of Duke Nukem ForeverCroshaw was commissioned to write the game’s plot, but his draft was rejected by George Broussard for presenting Duke as an old-fashioned relic. In addition, he provided the punch up to Ubisoft’s sandbox title Watch Dogs Legion.

1 George R. R. Martin Wrote The Lore Of Elden Ring

George RR Martin is famous for his celebrated series ice song and Fire, adapted to the very popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Although there have been games based on the aforementioned fantasy franchise made by studios such as Telltale, most were overseen by Martin’s assistant, Tyler Corey Franck.

Elden Ring is a new title courtesy of the creator ofDark Souls, Hidetaka Miyazaki. As a great admirer of Martin’s work, Miyazaki commissioned him to write the game’s plot. He has also collaboratedstaff who have worked in the TV seriesGame of Thrones.