10 Netflix movies that both children and adults can enjoy

Netflix’s vast collection of movies is divided into a variety of genres, from action to drama and everything in between. The streaming giant’s library includes both original and acquired content, but most of it is more suited to older viewers. However, Netflix has quite a few movies that work just as well for kids.

Writing stories for everyone may sound easy, but it takes considerable effort to balance audience expectations. Interestingly, many movies aimed at a specific age category are enjoyed by both adults and children.

10 The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008) Is Still A Fun Movie For The Whole Family

When their family relocates, the Grace children find themselves thrown into a previously undiscovered world of wonder. However, everyone believes that mischievous Jared is responsible until they discover the secret power contained in Arthur Spiderwick’s magical book.

The Chroniclesspider Wick was well received by critics, many of whom appreciated the film’s “heart and imagination”. Although some critics complained about the exaggerated visual effects of The Chronicles by spiderwickis still a fun movie for the whole family.

9 Enola Holmes (2020) Focuses Entirely On The Women Of The Holmes House

Millie Bobby Brown breaks away from the typecast character of Eleven in stranger things and performs the character of Enola Holmes in the titular film. Enola Hello mes is arguably one of the most charming expansions to the Arthur Conan Doyle universe, in part because it focuses entirely on the women of the Holmes house.

Sherlock and Mycroft are present, but are sidelined by their younger sister’s eagerness to prove herself up to the task. Enola Holmes became a shining jewel in Netflix’s crown upon its release, especially when it came to audience engagement.

8 Spy Kids (2001) is an exciting experience, perhaps because it is nothing like other spy movies.

Spy Kids is a delightful twist on the espionage genre, focusing on Carmen and Juni rather than their ex-spy parents. In fact, legendary actors like Antonio Banderas, Danny Trejo, and Tony Shalhoub are downplayed in favor of Daryl Sabara and Alexa Vega.

SpyKids It’s nothing like James Bond, but that’s precisely what makes it such a thrilling experience. Critic Roger Ebert praised the film, calling it “intelligent, upbeat and light-hearted,” words that define Spy. Kids in more than one sense.

7 The Slumber Party (2020) mixes slumber party with high-flying action

the pajama party mixes the concept of a sleepover with spectacular action. The central characters, who are all children, go on a sleepover adventure where they encounter threats greater than they can handle.

And yet, they perform feats beyond their years, earning the respect of their parents and the public. The Critic scores aren’t that impressive, but that doesn’t make the movie any less engaging and relatable.

6 Stuart Little (1999) made his way into the hearts of the public with grace and warmth

Stuart Little wove his way into the hearts of his adoptive family with his lovable antics, leaving viewers spellbound by the film adaptation of EB White’s classic 1954 novel.

The film’s critical reception was technically underperforming, but that didn’t stop it from displacing toy story 2 (1999) to second place during its opening weekend. Stuart Little is a charming and humorous film for children and adults alike, with critics calling it a “nearly flawless family movie.”

5 Jumanji (1995) Lets Its Younger Characters Shine Just As Much As Its Leading Star

Jumanji It was a massive triumph at the box office, grossing over $260 million against a relatively modest budget of $65 million. Robin Williams is clearly the star of the film, but the characters of Judy and Peter Shepherd bring a new dimension to the surreal plot.

The success ofJumanji spawned a spin-off, Zathura (2002), as well as a current franchise starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black. That said, the latest movies are more suitable for older viewers.

4 The BFG (2016) Borrows Steven Spielberg’s Vision And Roald Dahl’s Ingenuity In Equal Parts

MaybeSteven Spielberg’s BFG not as shocking as Schindler’s List (1993), or as terrifying as Shark (1975), but the Roald Dahl adaptation has its own merits. Although it failed to make up for it at the box office, The bfg he earned critical acclaim for his family adventure.

Many of Dahl’s stories, such as Matilda, charlie and the factory chocolate and james and the peach giant, have etched themselves into the popular consciousness. the bfg is not an exception.

3 ParaNorman (2012) is fascinating, unique and the first children’s film with an openly gay character

The stop-motion animation is not without its flaws, but the unique vision of for Norman about the intersection between comedy and horror is nothing less than an homage to the medium. Packed with a brilliant voice cast – Anna Kendrick, John Goodman, Elaine Stritch and Casey Affleck – ParaNorman is a solid film with stunning visuals.

An important aspect of for Norman is the inclusion of an openly gay character, Mitch, whose presence brings queer experiences to the fore, something unheard of in a children’s animated film.

2 Hugo (2011) is bound to enchant all viewers, regardless of their age

Martin Scorsese is known for character-focused narratives, such as Taxi driver (1976) and Wall’s Wolf Street (2013), films clearly incompatible with young viewers. At the other extreme is Hugoan Oscar-winning film starring Asa Butterfield and Chloë Grace Moretz.

Critics universally praised Hugo for embodying “an innocence missing from many modern children’s films.” The dream world of Hugo is bound to enchant any viewer, young or old.

1 Klaus Is A Unique Perspective On The Concept Of Santa Claus (2019)

There are countless children’s movies that revolve around Santa Claus, from The Santa Clause (1994) until Jingle All The Way (nineteen ninety six). Although it is based on the same idea, Klaus presents a quite different perspective of Santa Claus.

This animated film was nominated for an Oscar, an extraordinary achievement for Netflix despite the fact that Klauslost the Academy Award to Toy Story 4 (2014). Furthermore, critics recognized that Klaus has the potential to be remembered as a modern Christmas classic.