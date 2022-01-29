10 Essential Movies From The 70s That Are Still Relevant

The 1970s were a golden age for cinema. Several classics were released that revolutionized their genres. These movies are still some of the best in history, even today. These films stand the test of time in different ways.

Although the special effects age poorly, a great story and great performances will always be remembered and recognized by movie lovers. Classic movies become classics because they are loved by viewers. These same viewers will teach those movies to their children and keep the fan base of these movies alive.

10 Taxi Driver Was A Terrifying Look At Humanity (1976)

Robert De Niro is one of the best actors of his generation and Cab Driver is one of his must-see movies. Cab drivers Explore New York City through the eyes of an angry and murderous taxi driver. He sees the city as something dirty and unpleasant, and believes that it cries out for someone to clean it up.

Taxi driver is a masterpiece that investigates the psyche of someone who hates the rest of humanity. De Niro’s performance is phenomenal. Cab drivers It was nominated for Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Actor.

9 The Godfather Is Still One Of The Best Mob Movies (1972)

The Godfather It’s one of the best mobster movies ever made. It redefined the genre and started one of the best trilogies. The Godfather examines the Corleone family, and the head of the family, Don Corleone.

The Godfather then focuses on Michael, the reluctant son who wants nothing to do with criminal enterprises. It is a heartbreaking and dramatic story that has been praised by critics and fans for decades. The Godfather It won countless awards, and is now an iconic film for any crime drama fan.

8 Shark Is Still Scary In The Water (1975)

Shark created fear of the ocean for an entire generation. Shark it featured a man-eating shark that was fearless and nearly invulnerable. It inspired a fear of the ocean in many people, even to this day. The special effects of ” Shark ” are still valid.

The tension created along Shark, before the big reveal, it’s a storytelling masterclass. The shark was fully animatronic, but it looked so lifelike that it has forever changed the way people think about sharks.

7 Star Wars Became One Of The World’s Biggest Franchise (1977)

The War of thegalaxies It is a movie that everyone should see at least once. The cultural impact of the First War of the galaxies was huge, and was later renamed as A new hope. The War of the galaxies It is second to none, it altered the science fiction genre and the way studios approached franchising. The War of the galaxies it is a cultural phenomenon and its legacy has extended to the present day.

The Star Wars The original has been remastered several times, but even the original theatrical cut still has fantastic special effects. The cast of characters is iconic and compelling, helping to develop a deep love for the entire franchise.

6 Rocky Is A Champion Movie (1997)

Rocky It is a film that makes everyone who sees it feel like a champion. Rocky it is a story of success and overcoming physical and emotional challenges. Sylvester Stallone will always be known as Rocky Balboa, and the success of Rocky sparked an incredible number of sequels.

Rocky It’s an iconic movie from the ’70s. Rocky it’s relatable, as most fans have felt that sense of accomplishment for something they’ve done. Having a struggle that people can relate to makes it easier to connect with. Rocky. These connections have helped make this classic beloved and appreciated.

5 The Godfather Part II is the best gangster movie (1974)

Although he Godfather It is one of the best movies about the mafia, The Godfather Part II is one of the best gangster movies. Al Pacino and Robert De Niro help bring the stories of Michael and a younger Vito Corleone to life. These two stories show how Vito became powerful, and how Michael is going through a similar journey.

Michael Corleone is an incredible character. He is full of nuance and has a very intimidating presence on screen. The viewer can see his reluctance to take on his new role. It’s like fighting the tides, in the end you have to give in.

4 Enter The Dragon is Bruce Lee’s best movie (1973)

Enter The Dragon It is considered one of the best martial arts movies of all time, and one of the most profitable. It was Bruce Lee’s last appearance in American cinema and grossed nearly 400 times its budget. Enter the Dragon was considered culturally significant and was adopted into the Library of Congress Film Registry.

Enterthe Dragon combined many popular elements, such as martial arts and mechanics, from spy movies. Enter the Dragon is one of the best Bruce Lee movies, and everyone should enjoy it at least once in their life.

3 Superman Is The Granddaddy Of All Superhero Movies (1978)

Superhero movies are all the rage right now, and there is one superhero movie that is considered the granddaddy of them all. Before the MCU, the DCEU, or even Michael Keaton’s Batman, was Superman: The Movie starring Christopher Reeves. Christopher Reeves embodied all things Superman/Clark Kent and really made people believe in him.

Richard Donner, the director, helped bring Superman to life like no one had before, and perhaps never has since. Superman is a special movie in the superhero genre, which helped pave the way for today’s movies.

2 Smokey And The Bandit Is The Perfect Action Comedy (1977)

Burt Reynolds and Sally Fields are movie legends. smoky And The Bandit It is one of his best films. smoky And The Bandit is the epitome of fun and adventure. smoky follows two people who smuggle beer between states while being chased by a sheriff. It’s an amazing adventure, with fun action and snappy dialogue. smoky was so popular that it became the second highest-grossing film of 1977, behind Star Wars. smoky it holds up incredibly well and should be enjoyed by all who can.

1 The Bad News Bears is an incredible underdog story (1976)

The Bad News Bears it is a success story for the less fortunate. A beer-drinking ex-baseball player has to coach a team of uncoachable kids. badnews bears He has a lot of laughs and heart in his story. badnews bears It premiered in 1976 and spawned multiple sequels. It is one of the great sports comedies and can be enjoyed by the whole family. badnews bears is a great light-hearted coming-of-age story that can be known by almost everyone.